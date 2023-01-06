1922
JAN. 1 — CUERO, Texas, Dec. 31 — Abbots Carter and George Lord are showing what is claimed to be the largest specimen of eagle ever seen in this immediate section. It measures 55 inches between wing tips and five shots were required to bring it down. Twenty years ago eagles were fairly common here, and old men who viewed the eagle killed by the boys admitted that they had never seen one so large in this section.
1947
JAN. 2 — Miss Irene Louise Lander, daughter of Mrs. Frank Lander of Bynum, became the bride of Henry H. Huber, son of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Huber, Sr., of this city, in a ceremony performed the past week in the Malone Salem Lutheran Church. The Rev. George Heinemeier performed the ceremony. The bride wore a gold suit with brown accessories and a corsage of white carnations.
1973
JAN. 3 — Firemen extinguished a fire in a clothes dryer about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at 1802 N. Navarro. Damage was confined to the dryer and contents. Plastic in the clothes was believed to have been the cause, the firemen said. A call was answered shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday at 1904 E. Polk, but what was believed by a neighbor to be smoke was steam from a dryer.
1998
JAN. 4 — In January 1960, a young man moved to Victoria from Karnes City to teach shop at Patti Welder Junior High School. “I was going to stay until May,” he said. Nearly 38 years later, Lefty Sexton is retiring from the Victoria Independent School District. “A lot of things changed while I was here,” Sexton said.