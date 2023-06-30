1923
JUNE 28 — W. W. McCory former judge of Jackson County and ex-member of the Legislature, has been appointed judge of the new 94th District Court at San Antonio, resigning as member of the State Highway Commission to accept the appointment.
1948
JUNE 29 — Mr. and Mrs Ab Horton entertained with a chicken barbecue at their home Saturday afternoon.
1973
JUNE 30 — A 75-year-old Edna woman was listed in critical condition late Friday in Edna Hospital, after suffering serious burns over most of her body at 12:30 p.m. when her clothing caught fire. She was identified as Mrs. Leona Brown, who lived at 308 N. Erie.
1998
JULY 1 — When his term ends as Refugio County judge ends Dec. 31, Charlie Stone will begin his duties in Austin as administrative assistant to state Rep. Judy Hawley, D-Portland. Stone, who did not seek re-election to a third term, said, “I know it’s going to be a challenge, but I’m excited about it. It’s a unique opportunity and I’m going to enjoy it.”