1922
NOV. 13 — The regular meeting and rehearsal of the Victoria Choral Club will be held this (Monday) evening at 7:30 o’clock at the Central Fire Station. All members are urgently requested to be present on time in order not to delay the start of the rehearsal.
1947
NOV. 14 — Victoria County’s citrus fruit juice contribution to the “Friendship Train” destined for the starving people of France and Italy was being moved into Houston for shipment to Fort Worth and the East coast this afternoon, William Offer, spokesman for the Lions Club, which took the lead in the campaign, said at noon.
1972
NOV. 15 — An outbreak of cattle fever ticks on Sid Daniel Ranch east of Cuero was reported by DeWitt County Agent Orval Wright Tuesday. Wright said the outbreak resulted from bulls purchased at Kingsville Aug. 14. Wright said this was prior to the discovery of the Texas fever tick outbreak at Alice Aug. 22. A portion of the Daniel Ranch is under a direct quarantine issued by officials of the Animal Health Inspection Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture.
1997
NOV. 16 — A potentially dangerous situation at Victoria Regional Airport has been corrected with the installation of new runaway lighting, officials at the county airport say. Airport Manager Pat Rhodes said the previous lighting had old, decrepit wiring and would short out in the rain — making the entire runway dark.