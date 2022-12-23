1922
DEC. 19 — George Fullick, Foreman of the Victoria Division Bridge Gang, was painfully injured Monday afternoon while attempting to assist a member of his gang in unloading the gravel from the center dump of a gravel car. Mr. Fullick was attempting to handle the dumping apparatus of the car while the member of his gang was using a crowbar to assist him. It is said that the crowbar slipped and Mr. Fullick’s right hand was caught, the bones of the first two fingers of the hand being broken and third finger badly mashed.
1947
DEC. 20 — A Christmas tree with a history will be a part of the Christmas observance at R. B. Roos, Sr., home in Victoria this year. It is a revolving, wooden tree about four feet tall, the original model of the tree has been lost, but Mrs. R. B. Roos, Sr., who saw the original in 1890 when she was a small girl, remembered its appearance and had one constructed a couple of years ago.
1972
DEC. 21 — Isidro Villareal, 19, of 2407 N. Levi Ut., was reported in satisfactory condition Wednesday night at Citizens Memorial Hospital with possible internal injuries suffered in a two-car broadside collision 1.9 miles north of Victoria on the Hallettsville Highway. Villareal underwent surgery during the night and was then taken to the intensive care unit.
1997
DEC. 22 — Last-minute shoppers crowded Victoria stores Sunday, hoping to get the perfect gift in the nick of time. While the final weekend before Christmas is usually regarded as one of the busiest, Belinda Garcia, assistant manager of Kay-Bee Toys, said that wasn’t the case at the Victoria Mall toy store. “I’ve seen worse, especially the day after Thanksgiving,” Garcia said.