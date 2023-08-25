1923
AUG. 21 — Miss Daisy Rowand, the pretty 18-year-old stepdaughter of J. W. Lewandowski, a farmer of Spring Creek, was adjudged insane by a jury in the County Court this morning.
1948
AUG. 22 — Miss Lillie Mai Stoner left today to visit friends in San Antonio. M. D. Stoner and Martin O’Connor were passengers to Beeville this evening.
1973
AUG. 23 — Discussions of whether the Victoria Community Action Committee should be governed by Victoria City Council, replacing the duties of the CAC board of directors, have been scheduled for upcoming meetings by both city and county officials.
1998
AUG. 24 — Master plumbing repair, sinks, commodes, remodeling, add-ons, new residence. Free estimates. Call 573-1289.