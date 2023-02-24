1923
FEB. 21 — Gwdlyn Kathryn Dodson, aged 3 years, 10 months and 23 days, the daughter of W. L. Dodson, of Goliad, and Minnie Bunyn Dodson (deceased), died in this city Friday evening at 6 o’clock at the home of her grandmother, Mrs. W. W. Leatherwood, from burns received Tuesday afternoon at 2:30 o’clock ... The little girl was playing in the yard with three other children when one of them lit a match and caused her clothing to catch fire.
1948
FEB. 22 — Mrs. R. A. Thompson of Goliad entertained Mrs. Jack Harward Knowlan with a cocktail party Thursday night after the rehearsal dinner at the Oyster Bar Annex. Approximately 60 guests were present.
1973
FEB. 23 — A 135th District Court jury has refused to award damages asked by Harold Sterne in a lawsuit against Emma Grace Brandes Estate. The jury returned the verdict Wednesday afternoon to climax a one-day trial of the lawsuit in which Sterne was seeking $6,500 in damages as a result of an Aug. 13, 1971, traffic accident in the 1200 block of North Navarro Street. The jury ruled that Mrs. Brandes suffered a fatal heart attack before her car was in collision with a building owned by Sterne.
1998
FEB. 24 — They tried everything. When Janie Reyes’ two daughters stopped attending school for long periods of time, their schools offered counseling, academic help and transportation. When both girls became pregnant, the school district encouraged them to stay in school, offering free child care and support for their children. The oldest daughter is 16 years old and attends Stroman High School. Her sister is 15 and attends Patti Welder Middle School.