1923
JULY 8 — A diamond ring lost by a Thomaston resident early in 1919 between Westhoff and Cuero has been returned to its owner.
1948
JULY 9 — Victoria's Yorkettes girls softball team plays tonight in Wharton inthe finals of a girls' tournament there. The Wharton County Packers will be the opponents.
1973
JULY 10 — Election officials for county elections for the coming year were appointed by commissioners court Monday.
1998
JULY 11 — A barbecue fundraiser for Dexter Eaves, candidate for district attorney, will be held noon today at Town Plaza Mall s main entrance. Barbecued brisket with trimmings will be served $5 per plate.