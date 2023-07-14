Generic Years Ago

Years Ago Column.

 Advocate File Photo

1923

JULY 8 — A diamond ring lost by a Thomaston resident early in 1919 between Westhoff and Cuero has been returned to its owner.

1948

JULY 9 —  Victoria's Yorkettes girls softball team plays tonight in Wharton inthe finals of a girls' tournament there. The Wharton County Packers will be the opponents.

1973

JULY 10 — Election officials for county elections for the coming year were appointed by commissioners court Monday.

1998

JULY 11 —  A barbecue fundraiser for Dexter Eaves, candidate for district attorney, will be held noon today at Town Plaza Mall s main entrance. Barbecued brisket with trimmings will be served $5 per plate.

Tags