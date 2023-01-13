1923
JAN. 8 — W. C. Tracy of Victoria , cotton buyer for W. M. Seeligson of Goliad was knocked unconscious shortly afternoon Saturday when a large overhanging tree on Depot Street struck his head as he was en route to town in a truck. Mr Tracy had just boarded the truck and was standing on the truck body when it passed under a low hanging tree, striking his head.
1948
JAN. 9 — The Bloomington Bobcats, coached by Jim Wyatt, will take part in a basketball tournament at Ganado Saturday, meeting the Goliad Tigers in the first game at 9:30 o'clock. The Bobcats open district play against Palacios in a game at Bloomington January 13.
1973
JAN. 10 — Monday night's shooting death of Sam E. Towell at his liquor store at Main and water occurred while city and county law enforcement officers had two unsolved murders, one also occurring at a liquor store, on the investigation ledger. And still another murder which resulted in a conviction happened in front of Towell's store.
1998
JAN. 11 — Victoria County Judge Helen Walker said five priorities face the county in 1998. Topping the list is highways, including expansions to Loop 463 to complete the loop around the city of Victoria, and constructing four-lane, divided highways on U.S. Highway 87 from Victoria to Port Lavaca and from Nursery to Cuero.