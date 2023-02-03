1923
JAN. 28 — Mr. and Mrs. A. M. McFaddin returned home Thursday from a visit to Mexico City, where they spent a week. They found the weather too cold for their sojourn to be enjoyable. Among the places of interest visited by them was a pyramid 225 feet high about forty miles south of the city toward Pueblo. This pyramid, which dates from a civilization before the days of the Aztecs, was unearthed only a few years ago.
1948
JAN. 29 — Four of Sheriff W.F. Crawford’s prisoners were picked up this morning by J. W. Goff, transfer agent for the Texas Prison System, and conveyed to Huntsville to begin serving their sentences.
1973
JAN. 30 — EDNA — City police are investigating three weekend break-ins, apparently with little taken in any of the burglaries. The manager of the Edna Locker at 126 W. Young told officers he missed only about $12 from a cash box. The building was entered by picking a door lock. Someone broke a window to enter a Texaco service station at 201 South Wells, but apparently only took the change from a March of Dimes cannister. The third break-in was at Cyanamid Supply on East Highway 59, where entry was gained by breaking a door lock. A clock radio and several second hand tires were reported missing.
1998
JAN. 31 — A 22-year-old Wharton man was arrested Tuesday on three warrants charging him with violating his probation, but authorities say they are also questioning him about the deaths of two men in El Campo. Larry Russell Jacobs, 32, and Jose Guerra Luna, 43, both of El Campo, were found Monday dead of gunshot wounds in Jacobs’ Gulf Coast Salvage Yard on County Road 408, Wharton County Sheriff Jess Howell said. The two men were killed sometime Monday evening and were discovered by Jacobs’ mother about 10:50 p.m. Monday, the sheriff said.