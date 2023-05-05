1923
MAY 1 — Miss Dolores Welder left the first of the week for Dallas to be the guest of Mrs. R. C. Holland and after having represented Victoria in the San Jacino Fiesta in San Antonio as the maid of Duchess Louise Welder. Miss Sue Ragsdale is the guest of Mrs. John Martin in San Antonio.
1948
MAY 2 — The Victoria Tire Company will sponsor a cooking school and home freezer demonstration in Victoria Tuesday, it was announced Saturday. The school will be held in the Uptown Theatre. The demonstration will be conducted by Miss Annie Dean, home service representative of Central Power and Light Company.
1973
MAY 3 — YOAKUM — Some $1,113.75 collected this year during the April Cancer Crusade may grow to exceed all previous crusade collections, according to Oscar Manning, co-chairman of the residential drive. The total, based on all funds received by April 17, still may grow and exceed last year’s house-to-house total of $1,571.
1998
MAY 4 — Faith Academy junior Mark Kelly was named a National English Merit Award winner by the United States Achievement Academy. Kelly, son of Talbot and Linda Kelly of Port Lavaca, was also selected as an All-American Scholar by the Academy.