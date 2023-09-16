Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the morning. High near 90F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 71F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.