1923
SEPT. 11 — An extensive road building plan was passed on favorably by the County Commissioners’ Court yesterday only to be set aside this morning. The plan called for the curbing and paving of the main highways of the county, the improvement of other roads and the building of bridges without any additional taxes.
1948
SEPT. 12 — Advocate subscribers in the southwest part of town will recognize their carrier, James Walters, as a big boy on a Cushman. Many do not realize he bought the Cushman with his own money about a year ago. James, who will be 16 in October, has a habit of doing his own buying. He buys his own clothes, school supplies and many other items. In addition, he puts about $40 in the bank each month.
1973
SEPT. 13 — The first matched local turkey race scheduled for the Turkeyfest and Jamboree Sept. 29-30 was announced Wednesday. Birds representing Chisholm Trail Western Wear Store and La Bahia Realty Co. will compete in the race.
1998
SEPT. 14 — PORT LAVACA — They’ve charted their lives. Maybe for a long time to come. Maybe forever. They are teens and they are pregnant.