1922
NOV. 27 — The ladies of Our Lady of Lourdes Church will hold their annual bazaar on Wednesday, December the 6th in Lightburne Building on Main St. There will be all kinds of beautiful fancy work, useful articles and delicious candy for sale. During the day chicken sandwiches, cake and coffee will be served and in the evening, from 6 o’clock on, a turkey supper will be served at the nominal price of 50¢ per plate.
1947
NOV. 30 — The remains of S/Sgt. Ricardo Pulido, native of Victoria who died in action in the European theater, will arrive in Victoria on the noon train from San Antonio next Tuesday, according to word received by Rendon & Sons Funeral Home. The body will be escorted by T/Sgt. John E. Sencial. Sgt. Pulido was the son of Panfilo Pulido, who has been a farmer in Victoria County for many years.
1972
NOV. 28 — Misdemeanor charges of driving while intoxicated were filed Monday against three men, all of whom were involved in accidents. One of those charged was Lawrence Wayne Turner, 40, of 2503 E. Red River St. Turner was allegedly the driver in a two-car collision Friday night at Navarro and Crestwood in which he and Mrs. Sylvia Gauna, 20, of 1803 N. Wheeler, were injured.
1997
NOV. 26 — WHARTON — Wharton City Attorney Paul Webb has determined the allegations of wrongdoing leveled at city building inspector John Lloyd are unfounded. His conclusions were spelled out in a written report delivered late Monday night to City Council members, who were prepared to address citizen complaints about Lloyd. Pat Keeton, who is upset with Lloyd’s performance, was unmoved with the city attorney’s favorable assessment of him.