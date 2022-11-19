1922
NOV. 20 — Remembrances of the war time “lightless nights” were specially vivid during portions of Saturday and Sunday evening, during which time Victoria was clothed in darkness of the darkest hue. With barely a moon in the sky, the way of pedestrians was indeed hard, as his only light was the glare of the passing automobile. Upon inquiry we learned that certain units of the generating machinery at the local plant of the Victoria Ice and Electric Company was being overhauled and that the remaining generator was overloaded, causing the street lights to go out.
1947
NOV. 18 — A speech by State Senator John Bell of Cuero is scheduled on the program of the Victoria District of Retail Grocers Association tonight at 8 o’clock in the Victorian Cafeteria. J.E. Wearden will explain advantages of membership in the association to the grocers and their clerks.
1972
NOV. 22 — A possession of marijuana charge was lodged in Justice Court Tuesday against Sylvester Treadwell Ward, 23, of Port Lavaca, who had been charged in County Court Monday with unlawfully carrying arms. In the new charge, a felony, Ward is accused of having one hand-rolled marijuana cigarette in his possession late Sunday afternoon after he was arrested at Odem and Callis by City Det. Carl Bellis.
1997
NOV. 20 — It starts out as a world cruise, with ports in Hong Kong and Tokyo, and then on to Singapore. But 20-year-old Navy seaman Robert Ging of Bay City and his fellow sailors never made it to Singapore. Tensions between Saddam Hussein and the United Nations were brewing, and Ging and his USS Nimitz shipmates were rerouted to the Persian Gulf.