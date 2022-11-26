1922
NOV. 28 — The Choral Club is greatly encouraged over the work accomplished during the past season, and has begun rehearsing the Bohemian Girl which will be given in full at their next concert, Monday, February 27th at Hauschild’s Opera House. The opera by M. W. Baulfe is familiar to every one. Containing as it does, such well known numbers as the “Gypsy Chorus,” “I Dreamt That relatives of the contracting parties the Gypsy Bride,” and others.
1947
NOV. 24 — The condition of Mrs. Diana Welder Thomas, critically injured in an auto collision at Corpus Christi Sunday afternoon, remained unchanged today. She is confined to the Memorial Hospital in Corpus Christi. Her husband, John R. Thomas, Jr., lost his life in the accident. George Taylor Pool, driver of the other car, has been charged with murder without malice. The complaint charged that he, while intoxicated and while under the influence of intoxicating liquor, drove his automobile and “through mistake and accident” killed Thomas by driving the auto into him. Mrs. Thomas is well known here and is the daughter of R. H. Welder in San Antonio.
1972
NOV. 21 — The ocean represents the last frontier on the earth, Roger Conklin, oceanographer, naturalist, author and lecturer, told members of the Executive Dinner Club at a meeting Monday night at Holiday Inn. “Man has received wonderful gifts from the sea,” he said, “and it is up to us to use these gifts wisely.” Conklin related how the oceans teem with life, including the tiny plankton upon which so many creatures, including whales, depend on food.
1997
NOV. 25 — PORT LAVACA — A Port Lavaca woman has been charged in a murder-for-hire scheme, authorities said Monday. Betty Louise Marek, 55, was arrested Friday in Port Lavaca after a two-week investigation involving the Texas Rangers, the FBI and the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. Marek was taken to federal court in Corpus Christi and charged with use of interstate commerce to facilitate in the commission of murder for hire. She is being held without bond.