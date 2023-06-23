1923
JUNE 18 — Mayor S. S. Sitterie, Fire Chief V. S. Fritz, City Marshal D. C. Holzhueser and Motorcycle Policeman Clarence Buntyn are holding a conference this afternoon to devise plans for the better observance and enforcement of Victoria's traffic regulations on occasions when the Fire Department responds to alarms.
1948
JUNE 20 — The formation of the Old Indianola Road Association in Yorktown this past week lends emphasis to the need for a new through highway from San Antonio to the Gulf Coast section south of Victoria.
1973
JUNE 21 — PORT LAVACA — Port Lavaca volunteer firemen Wednesday announced they will make a house-to-house canvass for their annual fund-raising drive.
1998
JUNE 22 — With two deaths and several blazes already blamed on rising temperatures, the stage is set for a long, hot Texas summer. A warning is posted through Monday for residents of North Texas, where moisture in the air is expected to push heat-humidity values to between 105 and 115 degrees.