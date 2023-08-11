1923
AUGUST 7 — A rumor was current throughout this section of yesterday that Sheriff L. O. Hudler of this county had been slain by a bootlegger in this vicinity and the sheriff was kept busy all the afternoon and evening answering long distance and local telephone calls from friends anxious to learn the truth of the report.
1948
AUGUST 8 — The first monthly issue of Seafood Business magazine, published and edited by Ruel McDaniel of Port Lavaca, is nearing distribution, it was announced yesterday. The magazine is being printed in The Advocate’s job printing department.
1973
AUGUST 9 — Mrs. Willis Blackwell began duties Tuesday as drivers license clerk in the Cuero office of the Department of Public Safety. She succeeds Mrs. Norvan Dietze who resigned.
1998
AUGUST 10 — Joan Mitchell of Chicago was the first American woman to have a one-artist exhibit at the Musee d’Art Moderne de la Ville de Paris in 1982.
Ten years after that exhibit, she died.