1923
APRIL 1 — I want to extend my most sincere thanks and the deep appreciation of my family to the many good friends of my uncle, James McDonald, for their most kind deeds and sustaining sympathy during his prolonged illness and death. I assure them of my lasting remembrance. Mr McDonald’s niece, Mary Louise Doherty
1948
APRIL 2 — The Victoria Rosebuds might as well disband. They are (sob) on the blacklist of the Sage of the South. Perry (Jedge) Winkle, the self-styled czar of South Texas baseball, has placed the Rosebuds on his blacklist, because they are going to pay 3 pitcher to play for them this summer. The Jedge regreatfuly announced that the Buds were being dropped from his list due to this nefarious practice of violating his rules of baseball conduct.
1973
APRIL 3 — Those who pay particular attention to their eating habits, will enjoy a visit to the Health Food House at the corner of Ben Jordan and Lawndale, a local store which specializes in items for the health conscious. Mrs. Lorene Pratt, owner, is always adding something new to the wide assortment of items offered in the store, which also offers a wide assortment of hardbound and paperback books on the subject of health foods, dieting, and related topics, as well as a number of health food periodicals.
1998
APRIL 4 — PORT LAVACA — Firefighters stood by helplessly and watched a rural ranch home go up in an blazing inferno Friday morning. “We ran out of water,” said Fire Chief Boyd Staloch. “If only we’d had another 2,000-gallon tank ... We sent everything we had and we were almost there.” The fire was reported at the two-story brick home on Foester Road in the Six Mile Community shortly after 11 a.m.