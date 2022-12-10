Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 81F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.