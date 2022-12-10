1922
DEC. 4 — The celebration of the seventieth anniversary of Trinity Lutheran Church and the gathering of the annual convention of the State Lutheran League, attracted hundreds of visitors to Victoria Sunday. The occasion was a memorable one for Lutheranism and the day was fittingly celebrated. At noon and again at supper, sumptuous barbecue was served to the huge throngs gathered for the celebration.
1947
DEC. 1 — Funeral services will be held Wednesday for S/Sgt. Ricardo Pulido, who was killed in action in the European theatre of war. The body is scheduled to arrive Tuesday on the noon train, the War Department has announced. Rites will be at the Rendon and Sons Funeral Home at 3:30 p.m. and at 3:45 o’clock at the Catholic Cemetery, No. 3. Requiem High Mass will be said at Our Lady of Sorrows Church at 7:30 a.m., Daniel Giorgi officiating.
1972
DEC. 2 — PORT LAVACA — Funeral services will be held Saturday for Gregory Paul Neill, 16-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Willett Neill, who was found dead of gunshot wound in the head in his bedroom Thursday evening. Justice of the Peace Frank Kelly returned a verdict early Friday of death due to an apparent gunshot wound, but a spokesman for the Port Lavaca Police Department said its investigation is continuing.
1997
DEC. 3 — Skaters and skateboarders would be banned from doing their thing in downtown Victoria and other parts of the city under a proposal made by the city’s top law enforcement official Tuesday. Police Chief Tim Braaten made the recommendation to the City Council after looking into complaints made about the skaters earlier this year by council members and businesspeople.