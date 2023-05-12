1923
MAY 6 — Thursday afternoon, the members of the Senior Literary Club held their regular meeting in the English class room. A considerable amount of business was attended to at this meeting. Five literary papers were read by the juniors on Thompson’s works.
1948
MAY 7 — A total of $1,183.76 has been received by the Victoria chapter of the American Cancer Society in its drive to collect funds to help fight the dread disease. “A few more donations are still coming in,” Dave Blackburn, county fund treasurer, said this morning.
1973
MAY 8 — SEADRIFT — A play dat for the elementary school students and an adult volleyball tournament will be held at Fannin Junior High School Saturday. Elementary school students will participate in track events, softball, volleyball and basketball, starting at 9:30 a.m.
1998
MAY 9 — Listeners at the Victoria County Jail read Houston storyteller Jeannine Pasini Beekman like an open book as she stopped in Friday. Beekman illustrated her stories not with pictures but pantomime, changed characters not wit quotations but quirks in her voice, and brought the story alive with the expressions on her face.