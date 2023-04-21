1923
APRIL 9 — The Victoria Fire Department will give its street dance on Friday night, April 20, instead of Monday night, April 16. The Victoria Municipal Band will furnish music. A feature of the dance probably will be an effort on the part of a Victoria couple to break the non-stop dancing record established by Miss Cummings of San Antonio in New York today.
1948
APRIL 11 — Eight Victoria County farms will be the scenes this week of rat-poisoning demonstrations, as the county-wide rat-eradication campaign gets underway. Rat runs at each of the eight farms have been dusted with DDT powder, which will be used as a preliminary treatment during the entire campaign. This week J. Brown Shield, City-County Health Unit sanitarian, will demonstrate the proper method of putting out Red Squill poison.
1973
APRIL 12 — Four locations, one of them a wildcat, are reported in Victoria County this week, while Jackson County reports two wildcats, one a deep test, and three field locations. In Goliad County, Sun Oil Co will test a location in the Boyce Field, and in DeWitt County Sun has staked an 8,000-foot wildcat near Yorktown.
1998
APRIL 13 — On Tuesday, the two major political parties will complete the process of nominating their candidates for the November general election, holding runoffs for those primary election contests that were not decided in March. In advance of the voting, we offer a brief recap of our recommendations to voters in the four races to be decided.