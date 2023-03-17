Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Cloudy and windy with a soaking rain this morning...then becoming partly cloudy. High around 55F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.