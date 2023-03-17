1923
MARCH 13 — Mrs. Jas. F. Welder, a prominent club woman of this city, had the misfortune to sustain a severe fall at her home Sunday when she stumbled on a rug. While her injuries are not serious they are most painful and she may be confined to her home for some time. Mrs. Welder is president of the Fifth District Federation of Women's Clubs, which will hold its annual convention here next month, and it is to be hoped that she will have fully recovered from her injuries long before that time.
1948
MARCH 14 — Did you ever see a baldheaded canary? Canaries that pull out their hair to build nests is only one of the many rare species that Johnnie Johnson of Victoria raises for a hobby. And with today's housing shortage, birds may be smarter than people in pulling out their hair to solve the situation.
1973
MARCH 15 — Mrs. Melvin Lack presented a program on "Holiday in Greece" for Decora Study Club at a meeting Tuesday morning in the Victoria Women's Clubhouse. Illustrating her talk, Mrs. Lack showed slides of art, buildings, temples, monastaries, castles, and the scenes of the countryside.
1998
MARCH 16 — INJURED — A 13-year-old Victoria boy Saturday afternoon after he was shot in the lip by a BB gun in the 500 block of Pheasant Drive. He was treated at Citizens Medical Center.