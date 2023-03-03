1923
FEB. 28 — C.G.C. McDaniel, recently acquitted of the murder of his wife, a former resident of Victoria, in the famous “scissors murder trial,” was fined for drunkenness at San Antonio.
1948
March 1 — Twelve business firms have rented display booths for the Victoria Livestock Show at York Park March 18, 19 and 20, George Pieta, chairman, announced this morning. He also announced he still has a few booths remaining for anyone desiring them.
1973
March 2 — CUERO — A 1973 paving program that includes over five miles of paving was approved by City Council Thursday night. City Manager Larry Smith said the project calls for 73 ½ blocks of Class B paving and nine blocks of Class A paving. Total length of the project is 27,000 feet. Property owners will pay $2.25 a foot for curb and gutter in the Class A paving program. Paving is curb to curb under this program.
1998
March 3 — If Victoria County voters approve a $2.7 million bond election in May, the Old Victoria County Courthouse will reopen amid fireworks and one of the most spectacular New Year’s Eve parties ever held in the county. County Judge Helen Walker plans to have a grand reopening of the 19th-century courthouse at midnight, Dec. 31, 1999.