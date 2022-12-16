1922
DEC. 11 — All children will be admitted free at the Princess tonight, when accompanied by an adult, to see the Sinclair Lewis Saturday Evening Post story, “Free Air.” The picture is clean and wholesome and will not only please the adults, but will delight the kids. Two children will be admitted with each 20¢ admission.
1947
DEC. 12 — Hubert D. Considine of Harmon, III, now a member of the Illinois legislature and formerly stationed at Foster Field, paid a reunion visit to Victoria Wednesday and Thursday, accompanied by his family. As Lieutenant Considine, he served as flying instructor here in 1942 and 1943.
1972
DEC. 13 — Santa Claus will arrive in downtown Yoakum Thursday at 1:30 p.m. to distribute fruit and candy to youngsters in attendance. The annual visit is sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce, Lions Club, Rotary Club, Kiwanis Club and Jaycees.
1997
DEC. 3 — Federal wildlife officials armed with poisoned bait that could include French fries, raisins, or even dog food will again attempt to reduce Victoria’s grackle and blackbird populations this winter. Eddie Davis of the U.S. Department of Agriculture said he still receives hundreds of calls from Victoria residents complaining about the birds, indicating they continue to be a nuisance.