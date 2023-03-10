1923
MARCH 5 — A woman at Taylor was bitten by a stray monkey, which was killed and its head sent to the Pasteur Institute in Austin. The monkey made a vicious attack on the woman while she was walking along the street before she was aware of its presence. She kicked at the animal and it bit her on the limbs, the chief of police shooting it.
1948
MARCH 4 — The Patti Welder High School band and choral groups and the Victoria Junior College chorus have accepted invitations to the Gonzales Music Festival Friday. The Stingaree band, directed by Charles F. Winfrey, will play “Legende Overture” and a march. Under the direction of of Miss Phyllis Dixon, the choral group’s of both schools will make the trip, as will 15 soloists, a girls trio and sextet.
1973
MARCH 8 — GANADO — The City Council of Ganado voted unanimously Tuesday night to allow the first $3,000 of assessed valuation of homesteads of persons 65 or over to be exempt from the city taxes, but, as the law provides, the city will retain such part of the levy as necessary to retire bonded indebtedness on which such taxes had been pledged.
1998
MARCH 9 — MISSING since December 26, 1997, male Golden Retriever, dark red, long hair, wearing tan collar, possibly seen on Wearden and parsons Road.