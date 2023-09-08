1923
SEPT. 4 — Following an altercation at a camp on Clarke Creek, Lavaca County, around midnight Saturday, C. W. Savage, of Yoakum, is dead. J. P. Munch, of Sweet Home, was held for examining trial. Savage received a wound in the region of the heart and one in the neck. Savage leaves a wife and two children. The body was taken to Bertrarm for burial.
1948
SEPT. 5 — Having begun his duties as full-time pastor last week, Rev. William Hilebrand, new pastor of the First Christian Church will conduct two services today, inaugurating a new schedule, it was announced yesterday. Previously the church has had morning service at 5 p.m. Starting this Saturday there will be regular 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. services.
1973
SEPT. 6 — County Judge Joseph B. Bumgardner estimates $117,000 will be left in the library bond fund for purchasing books after the library is built and equipped. "These are just pure estimates," Judge Bumgardner said Wednesday when he produced the latest figures on the project.
1998
SEPT. 7 — The unveiling of a 60-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 87 left Sen. Phil Gramm grinning from ear-to-ear Sunday afternoon. The portion of the highway renamed in U.S. Sen. Gramm's honor runs through Victoria and Calhoun counties. The dedication ceremony was held Sunday at the Regional Steel Products Inc., located on U.S. Highway 87 South in Victoria.