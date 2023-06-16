Summer reading challenges aren't for kids anymore. If anything, the Victoria Public Library has been expanding their programs into adult territory even more so in the past couple of years. Crafts, mysteries and live music are just a few of the events I will love to attend at a future date, but this summer, my son and I just decided to fill out a reading log for a chance at a raffle prize.
If you are planning to do the same, here are a couple of reads that I recommend starting with.
I found both of these books on display at the front of the library throughout the spring. The first is "Sinkable: Obsession, the Deep Sea, and the Shipwreck of the Titanic" by Daniel Stone. This is not your typical Titanic book. I thought I had read through the more worthwhile books filled with personal accounts, some of them contradictory, and testimonies of survivors.
As the most popular shipwreck of all time (yes, there is also a musical on it), the Titanic has embedded itself into our historical perceptions and has sunk deep into our hearts with tales of heroism, love and valor, whether or not they were real or imagined. This is not that kind of historical book. It puts the Titanic in the context of shipwrecks as a genre, a life-long hobby of discovery, intrigue and even obsession.
It will change the way you look at the ship without really even touching on the story of the sinking. The author puzzles over characters who are obsessively fixated on the sinking (he has not yet had a child who can sometimes fixate on the most puzzling of things for attention). It is worth seeing the Titanic through his eyes as a researcher and journalist.
The next was called "Waco," by Jeff Guinn. As learned in the last book, humans can do some pretty over-the-top things when it comes to personal will and obsession.
This book looks at the tragedy of the massacre in Waco in the early 90s and explores the who and the why. I admire this author for his grace; he never implies ridicule on the people who dedicated their lives to the teachings of Vernon Howell, also known as David Koresh.
He explores his life and the lives of the people involved, including the officers and who lost their lives in the raid while treating each with respect and dignity. While it is overall sad in nature, perhaps the real tears are to be shed, not just for the lives lost, but for those who would still choose to die for their misguided beliefs, if given another chance.
These books will surprise you, perhaps disturb you, but if anything can be learned from both tragedies is that the human will is stronger than anything in the known world; stronger than fire, water, time, and even natural love. It's amazing to think and worth learning about the ways in which it goes wrong, so we can direct our wills toward what is right. I bet whatever we read for our summer reading challenges can even one day change the world.