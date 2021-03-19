Two priests have been selected to fill the large shoes left by the Most Rev. Gary Janak who was recently appointed an auxiliary bishop for the Catholic Archdiocese of San Antonio.
“Both of them are in their early 50s, and developmentally, at good ages for increased responsibility,” said the Most Rev. Brendan Cahill, bishop for the Catholic Diocese of Victoria. “Both have done well at what was asked of them in their parishes.”
Cahill appointed the Very Rev. Kirby Hlavaty, pastor of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Ganado, the new rector of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory (OLV) in Victoria effective May 3. He also will serve as the new executive director of the Emmaus Center.
The Very Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Yoakum and its mission, St. Ann’s in Hochheim, and judicial vicar of the Diocese of Victoria, was appointed chancellor. His new role will begin April 6.
“I’m excited but also apprehensive or hesitant. It’s not often you follow a bishop. Pastors usually replace other pastors,” Hlavaty said. “It’s a little daunting. Bishop Gary Janak has done such a tremendous job in the diocese. Obviously, he was recognized at both the parish and diocese levels and even by Rome by his elevation to bishop. Those are big shoes to fill.”
Hlavaty is returning to OLV after more than 20 years. His first assignment after his ordination in 1999 was as associate pastor for the cathedral. He spent three years there.
Hlavaty appreciates the diversity of the OLV parish, its huge religious education program and the vibrant OLV Catholic School associated with the church. He also appreciates the congregation’s outreach efforts.
“They have great outreach to the community through St. Vincent de Paul,” he said. “The actively dynamic parish doesn’t forget the poor.”
Hlavaty also will oversee the Emmaus Center where he has worked as a spiritual director for about five years. The center offers two tracks — licensed professional counselors and spiritual directors — for all community members, not just Catholics.
“I understand the dynamic of the center from the inside,” he said. “I will be there to make sure the Catholic institution is upholding the faith. I will keep the vision of the center intact and handle budgets, finances.”
Generally, Hlavaty plans to continue what Janak started. He wants to see the continued growth of the spiritual life in the Our Lady of Victory parish and school, and the Emmaus Cente.
“I want all to feel welcome,” he said. “I would love to see Father Gary’s vision grow and prosper with God’s grace.”
Cahill said Hlavaty brings sensitivity to his new roles through his experience working for retreats for those who are grieving and his training in spiritual direction. Cahill was looking for an energetic and dynamic priest who was grounded spiritually for the positions that Hlavaty will fill.
“What is most needed are healers,” Cahill said. “The world we live in is so stressful, and the stresses of life are increasing — addiction, emotional insecurity and fear are growing. I think whatever we can do to help that from the Catholic perspective is important.”
Sister Maria de Rosario Resendez, Cahill’s secretary, said Hlavaty has a caring heart, deep faith and spirituality, and a sense of humor that make him the perfect choice for the job as rector.
“My only prayer is that the parishioners of the cathedral not expect him to be the new Father Gary — there is only one Father Gary — and instead, welcome him as Father Kirby, and I am certain they will not be disappointed,” she said.
As chancellor, Huehlefeld will become the principal administrative assistant to the bishop in addition to his other roles in Yoakum and Hochheim, which he has held for more than 14 years. He will commute to Victoria during afternoons each week, which is not entirely new to him. He has traveled to the chancery at least a couple of days a week for a dozen years to conduct his work with the tribunal.
In his new position, he also will act as the official archivist for the diocese, which will require him to ensure that records and documents are kept safe. He will issue directives and policies to make sure all of the parishes follow the guidelines of the bishop and church.
“When a sacrament is celebrated at the parish level — someone is baptized or married, first communion, confirmation or even death — I make sure those records are being maintained properly, that they are entered in the register for each church. Those records tell the story of the local community,” he said.
Huehlefeld said Janak brought a lot of organization to the role of chancellor, which will be helpful during the transition.
“He did a lot of work with policies and necessary protocols and plans that need to be there,” Huehlefeld said. “He made it easy to start with his organization and detailing duties. The staff is knowledgeable about how to work with the chancellor, and all of them are generous and will do anything to help facilitate my transition into the role.”
Cahill was looking for a chancellor in whom he could confide. As he prayed about the decision, Huehlefeld’s name kept coming up. Huehlefeld, as a canon lawyer, also is someone the bishop can consult for advice and sound judgment.
“He’s thoughtful and considerate, and he does not react quickly to things. He thinks before responding, and these are good qualities on a personal level,” Cahill said. “I can count on his expertise in canon law and that is very important.”
Cahill said Janak will be missed.
“We still have a sadness that Father Gary is moving to San Antonio. It’s grieving like when your best friend moves to another part of the country. You won’t see him every day,” Cahill said. “I trust that God will work things out, it’s a big church, but I will miss Father Gary. No one can replace him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.