2020 volleyball in the Crossroads

Our 2020 volleyball season has come to a close for our area public and private schools.
The Victoria West Warriors ended their playoff run Friday with a loss to Flour Bluff in the regional quarterfinals..
We saw the Goliad Tigerettes advance to the state final this past weekend for the first time since 2017.
And the St. Joseph Flyers won the state volleyball title on Nov. 21 against defending champions Carrollton Prince of Peace Eagles.
Though this season has felt and looked a little different with various safety precautions in place due to COVID-19, we’re delighted our schools were still able to have a season and happy to have covered and photographed so many great games and moments.
Here are some of our favorite images from this year. We’d like to congratulate all area teams on a great season.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.