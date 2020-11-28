You have permission to edit this article.
2020 volleyball in the Crossroads

Our 2020 volleyball season has come to a close for our area public and private schools.

The Victoria West Warriors ended their playoff run Friday with a loss to Flour Bluff in the regional quarterfinals..

We saw the Goliad Tigerettes advance to the state final this past weekend for the first time since 2017.

And the St. Joseph Flyers won the state volleyball title on Nov. 21 against defending champions Carrollton Prince of Peace Eagles.

Though this season has felt and looked a little different with various safety precautions in place due to COVID-19, we’re delighted our schools were still able to have a season and happy to have covered and photographed so many great games and moments.

Here are some of our favorite images from this year. We’d like to congratulate all area teams on a great season.

2020 Volleyball Season in Photos
Industrial’s Lauren Williams bumps the ball during a match against Goliad and Industrial earlier this season at the Goliad Events Center.
Yoakum’s Kylie Velek dives for the ball during a match earlier this season against Cuero at Yoakum High School.
Yorktown’s Ayana Longoria, right, holds Katelyn Dodds’s hand before a play during a District 28-2A match at the Eagle Dome in Woodsboro.
Victoria West’s Madyson Dybala hits the ball over during a match earlier this season against Corpus Christi King at Victoria West High School.
Victoria East’s Olivia Conely hits the ball over the net during a match earlier this season against Corpus Christi Ray at Victoria East High School.
The ball flies over two Yorktown players during a District 28-2A match against Woodsboro at the Eagle Dome in Woodsboro.
Victoria West’s Kaitlyn Girndt, left, and Rachel Goodwine, right, jumps up to block the ball during a match earlier this season against Victoria East at Victoria East High School.
The Industrial Cobras break after a huddle before a District 28-3A match against Rice Consolidated at Industrial High School.
