You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
A Look Back

2021 in photos

  • 0
  • 4 min to read
2021 in Photos
Buy Now

Dmyon Dillworth, 8, exclaims in excitement as he sleds down a hill inside of a laundry basket during the February winter storm at Riverside Park.

Last year was filled with trials and tribulations, but life continued in Victoria.

Nearly two years have passed since the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the nation, pausing our routines and putting our lives in limbo. This year with the creation of the vaccine, the gears of life slowly began to turn once more.

In February, a historic winter storm swept through the Crossroads, plunging the city into a bitter cold and causing residents to scramble to find warmth and necessities.

Friends and neighbors woke up to find the temperatures in their homes plummeting, and more than 50,000 residents in the Crossroads lost power.

On top of that, the city’s water system collapsed when frozen water mains began thawing, revealing countless ruptures. Motorists began to make their way to gas stations, filling up as many containers as they could to power generators at home.

As photojournalists, we serve as the “eyes” of the Crossroads. Countless memories have crossed into our lenses. We witnessed joy as a brother and sister embraced each other after being separated for 45 years.

We shared celebrations as our photojournalists covered in-person graduation ceremonies and witnessed Port Lavaca neighbors coming together to help each other board up windows ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas’ landfall in early September.

We shared sadness as the team worked to cover a public memorial for Victoria Mayor Rawley McCoy, who died in March.

But above all the things that we have captured through our lenses, one thing stood above the rest. Despite everything that happened during the February freeze, the community pulled together. Warming centers opened to those left in the cold. Neighbors took in neighbors. Water was distributed to those in need of clean water.

There was unity in the community.

2021 in Photos
Buy Now

Icicles form on the North Main Street sign on Feb. 15 in Victoria.
2021 in Photos
Buy Now

Cars pull in one after another to fill up with gas on Feb. 17, during the February winter storm.
2021 in Photos
Buy Now

A Victoria East graduate jumps up and down to get a guest’s attention in the crowd during the 2021 graduation ceremony on May 28 at Memorial Stadium.
2021 in Photos
Buy Now

Spectators watch the firework explode over them during the Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks Show on July 4 at Brackenridge Park and Campground in Edna.
2021 in Photos
Buy Now

Three Easter Island statue replicas sit out on a field facing Zac Lentz Parkway in Victoria.
2021 in Photos
Buy Now

Harlow Resendez, 6, puts her hands on her head after realizing she lost her direction inside of the corn maze at J Welch Farms in Victoria County.
2021 in Photos
Buy Now

Ofelia Villalobos, 51, runs to embrace her brother Wesley Foster, 52, on March 6 in Victoria. They had not seen one another for 45 years.
2021 in Photos
Buy Now

Reyes Ramirez, 80, warms up next to her 10-month-old grandson Leo II after having to relocate to Linden Hill Motel because of the winter storm on Feb. 16.
2021 in Photos
Buy Now

Fifth grade teacher Brenda Stephenson, left, greets Jessica Rank and her family after they were forced to relocate to a warming shelter at Hopkins Elementary School because of the February winter storm on Feb. 18. “As old as our house is right now it’s hard to stay warm,” Rank said. “These warming shelters are very helpful. They’re coming to the rescue to a lot of families, I’m sure, and it’s a blessing.”
2021 in Photos
Buy Now

The City of Port Lavaca public works crew boards up windows of businesses on the coast on Sept. 13 ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas making landfall.
2021 in Photos
Buy Now

The curtain lifts up to reveal contestants of the 52nd annual Miss Victoria Pageant to the audience for the final time on July 17 at the Victoria Fine Arts Center.
2021 in Photos
Buy Now

Migrants huddle together in an outdoor processing site under the Anzalduas International Bridge after being apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol near Granjeno. A U.S. Border Patrol agent said migrants caught crossing over would voluntarily surrender themselves in the last couple of months to the agents because they believed they would be released to the United States.
2021 in Photos
Buy Now

A Titan statue wearing a mask sits outside the front office at Victoria East High School.
2021 in Photos
Buy Now

Tolu Olayemi receives the first COVID-19 vaccine shot at a mobile vaccination site at the Carancahua Community Volunteer Fire Department on April 8 in Jackson County. Olayemi drove from Katy after hearing about the one-day vaccination clinic outside of Palacios.
2021 in Photos
Buy Now

A hummingbird sits on a feeder on a private ranch in Goliad County.
2021 in Photos
Buy Now

Flowers surround the city of Victoria’s seal to honor the late Mayor Rawley McCoy at a public visitation on March 10 at Rosewood Funeral Chapel.
2021 in Photos
Buy Now

Josie Calzado, 5, dances on top of a mount of dirt that overlooks the corn maze at J Welch Farms in Victoria County.
2021 in Photos
Buy Now

McKenzie Beldin, U.S. Navy Petty Officer Third Class, embraces her crying mother Terri Beldin after surprising her mother during a Chase Brown concert Nov. 24 at Schroeder Hall. Beldin had returned home after serving in Japan.
2021 in Photos
Buy Now

A U.S. Border Patrol agent keeps an eye on two people sitting on a bench after the two were detained trying to pass through the Falfurrias U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint. A drug-sniffing dog alerted the agents after circling around the car and the car was taken to an inspection area nearby where multiple agents pulled out all contents from the car to be hand searched.
2021 in Photos
Buy Now

An upturned umbrella on Main Street on May 19 in downtown Victoria.
2021 in Photos
Buy Now

Cynthia Brewer, middle, Mary Ann Zepeda, left, and Ovelia Rivera, right, place flowers on the gravesite of Simon Cisneros on Dec. 9 at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Victoria.
2021 in Photos
Buy Now

James Steffek is silhouetted against one of the clock dials inside of the clock tower on Oct. 1 in Hallettsville.
2021 in Photos
Buy Now

A bull slobbers during the Junior Breeding Bull Show at the Victoria Livestock Show on Feb. 25.
2021 in Photos
Buy Now

Jesus Christ, portrayed by Eduardo Torres, is crucified with other prisoners during La Capilla de Santisima Trinidad's reenactment of the Passion of Christ on Good Friday.
2021 in Photos
Buy Now

Stephanie Lavender, left, and Tuleea Young, both respiratory therapists from Memphis, check the settings on a ventilator for a COVID-19 patient in the ICU of Memorial Medical Center on Aug. 20 in Port Lavaca.
2021 in Photos
Buy Now

Cody Brumfield, 5, plays with a toy airplane during the Fly-In and Warbird Display Oct. 23 at the Calhoun County Airport.
2021 in Photos
Buy Now

Capt. Kenny Jones, commanding officer at the Victoria Salvation Army, sprints in the rain to grab more trays of food during The Salvation Army’s drive-thru meal distribution on Nov. 25.
2021 in Photos
Buy Now

Ross Reynolds flies the Schweizer SGS 1-34, a single-seat glider plane, on Sept. 4 over Refugio.
2021 in Photos
Buy Now

Violists Melissa Melendez, left, and Jonathan Griffin put on their face masks backstage Sept. 18 at the Victoria Fine Arts Center.
2021 in Photos
Buy Now

A raccoon saunters across a pool of water at Riverside Park.
2021 in Photos
Buy Now

Adrian Stuart, 4, prepares to get his hair cut on Aug. 7 at C3 Victory in Victoria. The free haircuts were provided by King of Kings Cuts to prepare students to go back to school.
2021 in Photos
Buy Now

A canoe gets loaded into the San Marcos River during the Texas Water Safari in San Marcos.
2021 in Photos
Buy Now

Floodwaters from the storm surge from Tropical Storm Beta surround the Inn at Clark’s in Port O’Connor on Sept 22, 2020.
2021 in Photos
Buy Now

Attendees hold roses and balloons during a memorial service for Zaylen Gonzalez in Port Lavaca.
2021 in Photos
Buy Now

Violinist Danuta Gradney makes a note in her sheet music during a symphony rehearsal Sept. 16 at the Victoria Fine Arts Center.
2021 in Photos
Buy Now

Victoria West students take a selfie in the student section before the Battle of the Boot game on Oct. 1 at Memorial Stadium.
2021 in Photos
Buy Now

Dr. Karen Klinkerman carries a pit bull back to his carrier after the neutering procedure at Adopt-A-Pet on Sept. 8.
2021 in Photos
Buy Now

Students walk to class on the first day of school on Aug. 18 inside Hopkins Elementary.
2021 in Photos
Buy Now

Claudia Ramirez, 27, holds Phoenix while Zoey, left, Corbin and Rilynn lay on the couch on June 9 in her and her partner’s home in Placedo.
2021 in Photos
Buy Now

Pallbearers prepare to carry the casket of Don Pullin, Refugio’s longtime fire chief, onto a fire engine at a funeral service on Aug. 28 at First United Methodist Church in Refugio.
2021 in Photos
Buy Now

The crew of Bimini Babe works together to get a blue marlin off the boat during the final weigh-in of The Lone Star Shootout in Port O’Connor.
2021 in Photos
Buy Now

Kay Adams, founder of Wings Rescue Center in Rockport, holds a baby mourning dove at the facility. The bird was rescued in February after falling out a tree in Rockport during the historic winter freeze event.
2021 in Photos
Buy Now

Carol Madden takes a photo of her 9-month-old grandson Connor Couch on Oct. 4 at the pumpkin patch.
2021 in Photos
Buy Now

Gunner Schuckenbrock, 13, of Trinity Episcopal School, puts a hand to his forehead during a mock trial on Nov. 3 at the municipal courtroom in Victoria. Gunner played a 17-year-old defendant suspected of driving while intoxicated.
2021 in Photos
Buy Now

Anti-abortion advocates begin their march on the street during the 34th annual Candlelight March for Life on Jan. 28 near DeLeon Plaza in Victoria.
2021 in Photos
Buy Now

Stella Motl performs as Clara’s guardian angel during a performance of “The Nutcracker” on Dec. 9, 2021 at the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts.

Recommended For You


Duy Vu is the photo editor for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at 361-574-1204.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Photo editor

I was born in Vietnam and left to settle in the United States at the age of four. A Texan by heart — I lived in Arlington for nearly two decades and graduated from The University of Texas at Arlington with a degree in journalism.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News