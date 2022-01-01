2021 in photos

Fifth grade teacher Brenda Stephenson, left, greets Jessica Rank and her family after they were forced to relocate to a warming shelter at Hopkins Elementary School because of the February winter storm on Feb. 18. “As old as our house is right now it’s hard to stay warm,” Rank said. “These warming shelters are very helpful. They’re coming to the rescue to a lot of families, I’m sure, and it’s a blessing.”
Migrants huddle together in an outdoor processing site under the Anzalduas International Bridge after being apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol near Granjeno. A U.S. Border Patrol agent said migrants caught crossing over would voluntarily surrender themselves in the last couple of months to the agents because they believed they would be released to the United States.
Tolu Olayemi receives the first COVID-19 vaccine shot at a mobile vaccination site at the Carancahua Community Volunteer Fire Department on April 8 in Jackson County. Olayemi drove from Katy after hearing about the one-day vaccination clinic outside of Palacios.
McKenzie Beldin, U.S. Navy Petty Officer Third Class, embraces her crying mother Terri Beldin after surprising her mother during a Chase Brown concert Nov. 24 at Schroeder Hall. Beldin had returned home after serving in Japan.
A U.S. Border Patrol agent keeps an eye on two people sitting on a bench after the two were detained trying to pass through the Falfurrias U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint. A drug-sniffing dog alerted the agents after circling around the car and the car was taken to an inspection area nearby where multiple agents pulled out all contents from the car to be hand searched.
Stephanie Lavender, left, and Tuleea Young, both respiratory therapists from Memphis, check the settings on a ventilator for a COVID-19 patient in the ICU of Memorial Medical Center on Aug. 20 in Port Lavaca.
Kay Adams, founder of Wings Rescue Center in Rockport, holds a baby mourning dove at the facility. The bird was rescued in February after falling out a tree in Rockport during the historic winter freeze event.
Gunner Schuckenbrock, 13, of Trinity Episcopal School, puts a hand to his forehead during a mock trial on Nov. 3 at the municipal courtroom in Victoria. Gunner played a 17-year-old defendant suspected of driving while intoxicated.
Last year was filled with trials and tribulations, but life continued in Victoria.
Nearly two years have passed since the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the nation, pausing our routines and putting our lives in limbo. This year with the creation of the vaccine, the gears of life slowly began to turn once more.
In February, a historic winter storm swept through the Crossroads, plunging the city into a bitter cold and causing residents to scramble to find warmth and necessities.
Friends and neighbors woke up to find the temperatures in their homes plummeting, and more than 50,000 residents in the Crossroads lost power.
On top of that, the city’s water system collapsed when frozen water mains began thawing, revealing countless ruptures. Motorists began to make their way to gas stations, filling up as many containers as they could to power generators at home.
As photojournalists, we serve as the “eyes” of the Crossroads. Countless memories have crossed into our lenses. We witnessed joy as a brother and sister embraced each other after being separated for 45 years.
We shared celebrations as our photojournalists covered in-person graduation ceremonies and witnessed Port Lavaca neighbors coming together to help each other board up windows ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas’ landfall in early September.
We shared sadness as the team worked to cover a public memorial for Victoria Mayor Rawley McCoy, who died in March.
But above all the things that we have captured through our lenses, one thing stood above the rest. Despite everything that happened during the February freeze, the community pulled together. Warming centers opened to those left in the cold. Neighbors took in neighbors. Water was distributed to those in need of clean water.
There was unity in the community.
Recommended For You
Duy Vu is the photo editor for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at 361-574-1204.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
I was born in Vietnam and left to settle in the United States at the age of four. A Texan by heart — I lived in Arlington for nearly two decades and graduated from The University of Texas at Arlington with a degree in journalism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.