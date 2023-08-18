It is one of the most wonderful times of the year! Have you made the most of the back-to-school sales around town and online? This is my favorite time to take advantage of school supply and clothing bargains.
This year, I decided to go online and shop on some of my favorite stationery websites. One of my favorite websites is JetPens.com, and boy, did they have a sale that was up my alley!
I may have mentioned before that I am a planner kind of gal. I first started using a planning system in middle school when the principal decided to help all of his students improve their planning skills by purchasing planners for the whole school. I would start my day with that little book with a handsome stallion horse on the cover (we were the Slider Stallions), and looked at the neatly written tasks that I would have to complete by the end. It made me so happy and satisfied to check off every assignment and task once completed that it became a sort of addiction. To this day, I break apart my major tasks into smaller ones so that I can see the kind of progress I am making.
I have tried multiple planning systems since then; my peak being using a “Palm Pilot,” if you can remember what those were, in college. Although that little e-ink screen was the best I ever had, plain pen and paper definitely beats using my iPhone or iPad, in my opinion. Now, I understand you can make a tablet into any kind of planner you want. Not only that, but the planning systems that are optimized for tablets are cheaper and more eco-friendly. However, many companies have been successful making sustainable planning systems for those of us who prefer a more traditional approach. This is where JetPens came in for me.
Last year, I ordered a planner off of Amazon that included a lot of space for goal setting. It worked for a little while, but I admit that I became less consistent on my weekly goal reflections, and some days I just didn’t have any tasks. Even when I was done with them, there was no more room for entries or things I want to remember.
Now that I am starting more things with and for this kids this semester, I need a system that is much more detailed and interactive so I use my time wisely and record everything I deem important.
JetPens had exactly what I needed. This company sells stationery and school supplies from Japan. If you don’t know the brilliance in engineering that the Japanese have adapted for their students and workforce, then you are missing out! Supplies from Japan are efficient, compact and really pleasant to use. I ordered one of their planners and some accessories and am really excited to plan out my days to the hour.
Have you found a planning system that works for you? If not, definitely take a look at JetPens.com for their “last chance” sales, and maybe snag a little something for that special student in your life.