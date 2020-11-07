This school year has included a focus on nature for our family. The kids have been very interested in everything creepy and crawly, much to my displeasure. My oldest really likes pill bugs, and we have all become fascinated by a large garden spider who makes her web right outside our breakfast table. Even though these are not my favorite things in the world, I have chosen my favorite few creatures to admire.
Did you know that there is an insect who puts a new spin on “‘till death do us part?” It’s that annoying bug that flies in twice a year and really wreaks havoc on your car. Yes, the ever-hated love bug knows a thing or two about love, indeed. I always thought it was strange that two bugs would stay stuck together for days on end, but I’ve come to learn that being stuck together is only the beginning. Love bug males fly out first and wait around until the females emerge from their birthplaces. Once they find a suitable female, they attach to her, and the flight begins. They migrate all along the southern part of the United States and parts of South America, all the while eating nectar from various plants. They drift slowly, as if enjoying each other’s company. Time is of the essence, because the female will only live a few days before she is released to the ground where she will lay her eggs and die. The male will live only a few short days after her. The babies who are hatched will feed off of dead vegetation from the ground which is helpful for the growth of grass and plants. Thus, the circle begins again with these many babies going off to find their own life partners.
This seems to me a very beautiful love story told in nature. Another similar creature is the Anglerfish. Anglerfish live in the depths of the Mariana Trench; the deepest known area of the Earth, and have an appearance that “only a mother could love.” The female grows larger than the male, and will swim around until she finds one to mate with, which is difficult given that they are few and far between. The male will come in contact with the female, bite her, and release a hormone that will then allow the male to literally fuse his bones with hers. He will feed off of whatever she eats, and will give off what she needs to make her eggs. This is a choice example of “two becoming one”. Contrast that to, say, the black widow who gets her name from the fact that the female will eat the male after she has mated and laid her eggs. I suppose that puts a new spin on the husband who “brings home the bacon.” Personally, I would prefer to eat the bacon.
Natural love is so incredibly unique; much like with us humans. With that said, happy eighth anniversary, Glenn. We aren’t even 10 years in and we’ve been through a major hurricane, two babies in heaven, three born on Earth, and a global pandemic, but I wouldn’t want to float around with anyone else but you.
