A day trip to Corpus Christi is always fun. So, when Dave proposed that I go with him to pick up doors from a cabinet shop, I was eager to go. Despite two negative tests the week before, I had all the COVID-19 symptoms, so I’d been cooped up in the house.
The weather was hot and sunny when we took off. I spent my childhood in the “Sparkling City by the Sea.” Dave also lived there once, so we enjoy brief visits.
The trip revealed white cotton fields ready for harvest and a bright azure sky.
I always keep tabs on an old house in Refugio that’s been in the remodeling process for years. Frankly, it never looked like anything but a giant money pit. Still, it sported a fresh exterior paint job and looked complete. Of course, that was the end game, but it had been in a state of disrepair for so long that I never thought it would happen. Funny how we reach wrong conclusions because of how things look.
After picking up the doors, we headed to our favorite seafood restaurant of late — Doc’s. The crisp hot hushpuppies and mahi mahi melted in my mouth. Dave opted for the bacon-wrapped shrimp, also an excellent choice. We sat in the shade and watched all kinds of boats slip through the glittering green water. Pelicans and seagulls circled the fly space, hoping for handouts despite sternly worded signs reminding patrons not to feed them.
After lunch, we drove to Port Aransas. The beach teemed with a rainbow of canopies, and several people flew colorful kites. I always marvel that people enjoy the outdoors in such miserably hot conditions. After a short ride around town, we ferried back to Aransas Pass. The ferry cuts through the glassy sea with such smoothness I always check to see if we’re moving.
We finished our journey with a stop in Rockport for ice cream — a cold chocolatey Blizzard is a perfect treat.
While waiting at the cabinet shop in an industrial part of Corpus, I saw my own version of a Rorschach inkblot. For those unfamiliar with the term, Rorschach inkblots were a psychological tool introduced back in the 60s to analyze a mentally ill person’s personality. Yeah, it was weird then, and it’s still weird. However, the bottom line is it has to do with how a person interprets an image.
Supposedly, the way we interpret a picture reveals things about our personalities that can stay hidden. Pretty bizarre.
Nevertheless, when I saw a picture embedded in a roll-up door, I thought it was an etching. Within the etching, I saw a grove of trees backed up to a mountain and people in white relief to one side — a pleasant outdoorsy scene. But when I looked closer, the “trees” and “people” were nothing but blistered, peeling paint. The created effect was not a portrait, not someone’s custom artwork, not anything resembling artistry.
Twice in one day, I’d reached wrong conclusions about what my eyes perceived. Just because the old house in Refugio had been a wreck for years didn’t mean it would stay that way. And the fancy image my mind conceived on the roll-up door had nothing to do with reality.
I’m wrong frequently. Not just about little things. But I don’t have to live with doubt or discouragement. I move forward with joy because of what God says about me. The apostle Paul wrote, “And I am certain that God, who began the good work within you, will continue his work until it is finally finished on the day when Christ Jesus returns.” (Philippians 1:6, NLT)
My own thinking isn’t enough. But when I have the mind of Christ, I live in victory.
