When my brother and I were pre-school age, once Mom wrangled us into bed, we’d always beg her to “tell us tomorrow.” Our little ritual probably started with the various reasons we needed to go to sleep. Over time, it evolved into talking about the next day. We weren’t in school yet, so it was errands like the grocery store and Sears or just a play-at-home day. Young as I was, I still remember her sitting on one of our twin bed corners and telling us tomorrow.
After Daddy died, I realized the chances were pretty good that I would outlive my parents. Only I didn’t know how that looked. Tearfully, I approached Mama and told her that she needed to tell me tomorrow before the time came so I’d know what to do. Whether it’s been thought, word or deed, Mama has lived life’s seasons before me. Her example helped me pick out a good husband, raise good kids, live a healthy lifestyle, and learn how to shop. She’s always been there to tell me tomorrow.
It doesn’t take a genius to figure out we live in troubled times, but Christians have a different perspective.
Once we accept Jesus as our Savior, we are granted eternal life. Our bodies don’t live forever, but our spirits do. Scripture says God has placed eternity in our hearts. (Ecclesiastes 3:11) In His perfect timing, God will come and set all things right despite the chaos and evil. Forever. That’s a truth I like to hang on to.
Scripture also tells of Enoch, who walked with God and was no more for God took him. (Genesis 5:24) On the one hand, that can appear a bit scary. Like he disappeared for the wrong reason, and surely it’s God’s fault. However, I’m convinced we need to look deeper. I like to think Enoch regularly walked with God.
They walked and talked about all sorts of things like friends do. Perhaps, one day they walked together for a long time and stopped to watch the sunset. It was beautiful, all purples, pinks, and oranges. Amid this glorious picture of the heavens, God said to Enoch, “Why don’t you come home with me?” So he did. And Enoch was no more on the earth because he went with God — to an early homecoming.
They may have been the ones who initiated the “walking off into the sunset” idea. After all, if a sparrow doesn’t fall to the ground without God knowing, and all the hairs on our heads are counted (Luke 12:6-7), don’t you suppose God knows what happened to Enoch?
It’s good to have people we love teach us about the future. We can gain much from their wisdom and experience. In His infinite wisdom, God has not only given us instructions on how to live, He’s also told us tomorrow through the Book of Revelation. Although I’m better informed about the future by studying the last book of the Bible, there is still plenty I don’t understand. Gaps. Mysteries. Puzzles.
But rather than get in a tizzy about the end of the world, I believe God holds all things in His hands. He’s not going to forget or overlook anyone. We can humble ourselves under His mighty hand so that we may be exalted at the proper time. We can cast all our cares/anxieties on Him because He cares for us. (I Peter 5:6-7)
I’m not worried about tomorrow because God is already there. Someday, when my time here is complete, he’ll come to get me, and I’ll be with him forever. He’s my living hope.
He is tomorrow.
