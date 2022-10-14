When we lived in Tyler, a neighbor lost her wedding ring somewhere on her grassy front lawn. She immediately put her daughter and my son to work finding her ring. They pitched in with zeal when she offered a monetary reward. With all the energy and passion of the very young, they searched through countless clumps and blades of Augustine grass—and my son found her wedding ring.
Years later, a teen lost his senior ring in the piles of fall leaves behind the church. Once again, youthful drive pushed forward. A group of kids searched and searched and finally found his beloved ring. I applauded their persistence. It was a win for all of us.
Last week, my 86-year-old mom lost the diamond from her wedding ring. She’d walked in the mall that morning, run a couple of errands, and only noticed the missing stone once she’d returned home. To say the ring had sentimental value would be an understatement since she and my dad were married for over 60 years. My heart ached when she showed me the hole where the diamond had been. She looked for it, of course, but retracing her steps was impossible. Sadly, we resigned ourselves to it being lost forever.
Then I got a text saying she’d found it. When she opened her car door, a tiny glint on the floorboard caught her eye. She surmised it was a small pebble, not wanting her hopes dashed. But it was, indeed, the missing diamond. We all rejoiced.
It blesses our hearts when something precious is lost, then restored.
We lose all manner of things. I know and love someone who regularly can’t find his billfold. But I often put items in a “safe place” and then forget where the “safe place” is.
Daddy’s last Christmas with us, I took him gift shopping for Mom, a precious memory all in itself. My dad had a gift for sales. One more time, I saw him in action as he bargained with the sales clerk over two pairs of earrings. She gave him every discount available and another one just for good measure. When we returned home, he made sure I knew where he hid them—just in case he forgot. But he didn’t forget, and to Mom’s astonishment, Daddy presented her with one last Christmas present.
Sometimes, we lose things more critical than rings, keys, or billfolds. As humans, we are terribly prone to losing our way in life. Sometimes, it’s a circumstance we didn’t plan on, or a tragedy or crisis strikes, and we’re unprepared. People can have everything going for them and lose it all through wrong choices. Our tendency to gradually wander from the right path and wind up in a bad place is epic. But God always knows where we are. He says, “Behold, I have inscribed you on the palms of My hands…” Isaiah 49:16.
God desires to extend all the grace and mercy we need to help us back to the right path. If we’re willing. He doesn’t force anyone against their will. Author and songwriter Stormie Omartian wrote a song titled ‘Pieces.” One line in the song has always stuck with me. It says, “I (God) have all the pieces of your life.” Amen. He’s the only one who does.
He’s the excellent Finder and Keeper of the things we lose. He doesn’t forget or misplace things or people. Instead, his infinite power pinpoints where we are at any given moment. Best of all, He knows how to put our lives together again.
Now that’s a reason to rejoice.