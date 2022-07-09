“Water, water, everywhere and not a drop to drink.” In “Rime of the Ancient Mariner,” Samuel Coleridge Taylor referred to being surrounded by seawater with no fresh water to drink. Within the last two weeks at our house, we’ve had two sets of troubles where we had to limit our water for sinks, showers, and toilets. The scriptural phrase, “in this world, you will have tribulation,” became a reality in our daily lives.
In the first circumstance, our water well pump finally gave out. After pumping for 35 years, my only thought was R.I.P. We replaced it with a new one, but that didn’t happen until the following day. Two days without water was certainly inconvenient but not a tragedy. I didn’t realize how much I take our modern conveniences for granted. Alternate shower access wasn’t a problem but keeping the kitchen clean taxed my patience. I might have complained about that a little. Fortunately, the issues went away with a new, if not expensive, water pump.
Then, a couple of weeks later, we noticed a toilet not flushing with its usual oomph. My mechanically savvy husband did some checking and realized the problem was more profound than replacing the guts or even the toilet itself. It turned out to be septic issues with no easy fix. We sighed. Being a homeowner is a joy but the hassles that accompany it? Not so much.
No help was available on a Sunday, but a plumber friend came by Monday and told Dave how to fix the issue. Once they consulted, Dave promptly dug a trench and went to work… until he ran into more trouble. The septic tank was full. After calling a professional to get it pumped out, that person explained how to bridge the new pipe into the existing structure. Like I said, not an easy fix. And the days were scorching, so he had to stop after lunch. It was simply too hot to keep up the pace.
As for me, it made no sense why I could wash clothes all day long but not run the dishwasher or flush a potty. Dave did explain the situation (more than once). Still, comprehension was limited since my mechanical prowess is on par with an acorn.
The bathrooms and kitchen smelled, and the dishwasher was beyond full. One morning, preparing to shower elsewhere, I packed two bottles of conditioner but no shampoo. Note to self: A daily cleanser, a.k.a., soap in a bottle, is not a good substitute. Also, the dogs stayed shut up in the house because Lacey wanted to dig in the mud.
Meanwhile, Dave was hard at work in a big hole completing the task that would get our lives back to normal. Then, finally, refreshing rain cooled the temps, and he finished the loathsome job.
Nowhere in the Bible does it promise that our lives will be problem-free. What God does promise is that we’ll never be alone. He’ll always be with us. The last words Jesus said before He ascended to heaven were, “…And be sure of this: I am with you always, even to the end of the age.” (Matthew 28:20)
Even though He’s not with us physically, the Holy Spirit, the essence of Christ, lives inside of those who have accepted Him as Savior.
Trials will come. We’re never alone, whether it’s a devastating illness, relationship troubles, or water issues. God is right beside us, holding our hand, hearing every conversation, and giving us the wisdom we need to live our lives.
Christ is our silver lining, always and forever.
