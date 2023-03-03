Amor Meus Spirituality Center at Incarnate Word Convent, 1101 N. E. Water St. is hosting a Lenten retreat titled “The Holy Spirit Calls Us To Jacob’s Well” from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. March 11.
Do you find yourself becoming restless, wanting something more in life? Do you desire to grow in the spiritual life? Do you want to grow in your love of God and neighbor according to the second great commandment? If so, this Lenten retreat may be right for you, according to a news release from the center.
It will invite you to join the Samaritan woman at Jacob’s well to drink the water that refreshes eternally – through the Holy Spirit. The Holy Spirit is a gift promised by God throughout Sacred Scripture and was made good when the Spirit broke into the lives of the apostles at Pentecost, the disciples afterwards, and breaks into our lives today, according to the news release.
Deacon Eddie Huse, an ordained deacon of Holy Family Catholic Church parish in Victoria, will facilitate this retreat.
Sign-in is at 9:30 am. Participants are asked to bring their own lunch and park in front of the convent. A free-will offering will be accepted.