My middle child was about 5 months when I began writing for the Advocate. He has just now turned 6 this year. The amount of change that has happened between then and now have been astronomical, as you can imagine, but truly, some things have not quite changed up until recently.
The title of “Mother” conjures up so many images for individual people. It brings along with it the weight of expectations or a lack thereof; memories, pains, joys, or maybe nothing at all. Because of my background, upbringing, society, and so many more things, the role of “protector” or “guardian” happens to hit home for me in a deep way, but that was challenged just the other day.
On a cloudy and peaceful Friday morning, my son decided that he would like to walk out and grab the paper. Usually, this is the job of his older brother, so I am both surprised, and proud that he had decided to do this chore all on his own.
I tell him he can go, and he walks out the garage door. I instinctively walk over to open the door for him, but to my shock, he was able to push the button to open the door all on his own.
"A new development," I thought to myself, "and a reason why I have to break open that old box of hand-me-down clothes."
I went back to the kitchen to finish beating some eggs for breakfast and went about my kitchen duties for what seemed like a long time. In reality, perhaps about five minutes had passed, but still, even four minutes was too long to walk outside, grab and paper, and come back in.
As I then held a bag of shredded cheese in my hands, I walked over to the living room window to make sure nothing bad had happened.
Sure enough, he was moseying on down the sidewalk, and had picked up a dandelion. He said a few words that I couldn’t make out, and blew on all the dandelion seeds that floated away from his innocent, beautiful, little face. Then, he walked on as content as can be.
Like a mature, young boy, he walked inside, closed the garage door, walked in, politely took the paper from its sleeve and began to ask me which pages I was interested in.
There was no mention of what was taking him so long, or what he was saying to himself outside. I thought of asking him, but stopped myself.
It just hit me like a ton of bricks. Something in my son’s life was none of my business. Maybe it was just some "Star Wars" quote, or maybe it was a secret wish.
Of course, I would want to be involved with things my son is doing, especially as he gets older and life gets a little more risky for young men.
But for right now, it wasn’t for me to know what those words were. I felt removed from my son in a way that I never had before, but I truly think it was healthy. I’m not going to be privy to all of his thoughts and words at any given moment of his life.
I just have to trust and believe that if I do my best as a Mother, those thoughts and words can change the world for the better someday.