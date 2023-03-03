A sea turtle’s natural habitat is water, but that’s not where these intriguing creatures are born. When it’s her time, Mama sea turtle makes a cumbersome trip onto land and digs a hole in the sand. Once she finishes laying eggs, her job is done, and she heads back out to sea.
Some types of sea turtles are an endangered species, so volunteers patrol and report clutches of eggs. A rescue team retrieves the eggs and takes them to hatch in an incubator of sorts. When the baby sea turtles are just minutes old, they instinctively make their way to the water. Often, people gather to watch and supervise their trek to the sea.
The first several months at sea for the tiny sea turtles are perilous. They can attract the attention of other hungry sea creatures, become entangled in fishing gear, or get stuck in floating garbage or rocks.
This past spring, my husband and I rescued a stranded sea turtle on the Port Aransas jetties. His front flippers were tangled in fishing line, and he’d floated into a rocky crevice—a double-whammy from which he’d never recover if we hadn’t happened along.
Unfortunately, this isn’t uncommon. We took him to the rescue habitat, feeling a bit like heroes. The volunteer told us he’d receive antibiotics for the cuts on his flippers, then released into a pool of fellow sea turtles. Eventually, he’d return to the sea.
I’ve always empathized with these vulnerable creatures whose odds of survival are so low because I can relate. Writing is a tough profession, and the journey to publication is fraught with peril. Developing the discipline to write professionally is a deal breaker for lots of folks.
Learning the craft takes an enormous amount of time, and it isn’t cheap. I found the sheer volume of craft help overwhelming. It’s difficult to choose what programs and seminars will work for you, since successful authors don’t necessarily translate to good writing teachers.
It takes time to find people in the business who are like-minded and want to help you reach your goals. And they aren’t kidding about the rejection—some folks are nice; others…well, let’s just say they missed that all-important how-to-communicate class.
But if you develop a new level of discipline, find solid craft help and a support group along the way, you might just make it. Then you discover publication really isn’t the promised land. It comes with its own set of problems.
The sea turtle’s journey to the sea is much like our daily lives. Jesus said, “In this world you’ll have tribulation. But be of good cheer. I have overcome the world.” (John 16:33) All throughout Scripture, it’s crystal clear; those who have accepted Christ as their Savior no longer call this world home.
God never intended for us to live in a fallen world. He created Eden, a place of beauty, alive with his presence. That’s where we were supposed to dwell before sin entered the world.
Thank God, he’s not limited to one foiled plan. He knows everything and nothing takes him by surprise. So he made a way for us to have peace with him on earth, through the sacrifice of Jesus, and better yet, when we die, we go to live with him in heaven.
Just as the sea turtles seek their natural habitat, those who believe by faith are “seeking a better country, that is, a heavenly one. Therefore, God is not ashamed to be called their God; for he has prepared a city for them.” (Hebrews 11:13-16)
As we live our lives, or run our race, so to speak, events happen. Mountain tops. Valleys. And lots in between. But I take heart, knowing this world isn’t my final destination. I’m going to heaven. Won’t you come too?