Hundreds of acres of sunflowers is a sight most can only imagine, but a Victoria farmer has made it a reality and sees it as a different way to condition the land for his next crop.
A 10-minute drive down Wood Hi Road after turning left off U.S. 87 South in Victoria County brings onlookers to farmer Howard Book’s 800-acre field filled with sunflowers as far as the eye can see.
“It’s a pretty big flower bed right now,” said Book with a smile. “But there are some practical uses as well.”
Book is referring to the sunflowers utility as a cover crop, which is a collection of crops or a specific plant grown by farmers to suppress weeds, manage soil erosion, improve soil fertility and quality, and promote biodiversity.
Prominent plants in the cover crop mixture include the sunflowers and sunn hemp, a tall green plant with many small yellow petals near the top of the spine. The sunn hemp coupled with the sunflowers gives the field its vibrant yellow color.
But there is more to the cover crop, said Book, listing the many plants growing beneath the bright yellow flowers, including radishes, foxtail millet, okra and more.
“Like the sunflowers, many of these crops are deep rooted ... something that’s deep rooted will bring nutrients from deep in the soil to the surface, making my topsoil more fertile. Now when I plant my corn and soybeans, they’ll do better,” Book said. “It’s almost like they are little miners for us.”
Additionally, he said the crop benefits the soil when it rains. The rain lessens the impact on the ground, because the water hits the plant and then runs down to the soil.
While people have come out to see the vast field of sunflowers for its scale and beauty, Book said he sees it differently.
“If you have ever been out to Lubbock or West Texas, there have been times my field has looked like that,” said Book recounting times he has seen his field dry and plagued with small sandstorms. “I see beauty in the residue that this crop is going to leave to protect my soil.”
Book often grows corn or soybeans, and is planning on leveling the cover crop soon to start preparing for his next cash crop.
