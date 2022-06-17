Rev. Cheryl Kester-Schmidt
Cheryl Kester-Schmidt is pastor of Christ the Victor Lutheran Church. She grew up in Indiana, lived in nine states and worked hard for many years. She married, had two children and was mother to her husband’s four. No stranger to grief, she lost her son in 2018 when he was hit by a car. Her husband died in 2013 after a stroke. Her children now live up and down the East Coast. These life experiences give her an insight into guiding others. “I understand death. I understand being a widow.”
Helping people solve difficult problems is a big part of what she does as a pastor. “I empathize with women who are single parents and raising their children. … A lot of times folks don't understand what it takes. I've been there. And I know what it takes. And sometimes the very fact that you can get out of school, out of bed and get your child off to school may be the biggest accomplishment you can make that day. Because you're worrying about keeping the lights on, what are you going to have to feed that child.”
Kester-Schmidt said becoming a pastor requires certain qualities. He or she should be a self-starter, someone who can see there's a need and move forward toward that need. Someone mentally stable, “because you are listening to other people's problems, and you need to learn how to let some of that go.”
That part can be hard sometimes. “Whether it's my personality or because I'm a woman, I'm not able to let go as easily as my male counterparts,” she said. However, she tries to compartmentalize her feelings as much as possible. “Sometimes you just have to because there's so much sadness and so much hurt. And in the last couple of years there has been so much death,” she said, referring to the pandemic.
Kester-Schmidt didn’t set out to become a pastor early in life. She didn’t even attend church as a child, but she said she felt that “over the span of my life, that God was always watching out for me. And I think my background, the experiences that I had, were a specific set of skills that He wanted in His world.”
She worked as a waitress for many years. Eventually she attended the University of Wisconsin in Milwaukee and received a Bachelor of Science in Health Information Management. She became a health information manager in hospitals and worked with people with mental-health and substance-abuse problems and those with developmental disabilities, first in Milwaukee and later in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Kester-Schmidt said she initially “played around with a lot of different religions.” Following that period testing the waters of different denominations she became a Lutheran in 1984. Soon after that decision, she said the church’s pastor asked if she wanted to be a lector. In the Lutheran Church, a lector reads the Scripture lessons during a worship service. His question surprised her. “I didn't know women could do anything in the church,” she said, laughing. Within two years of joining the Lutheran Church she was president of the congregation.
Her path in the church continued at the Lutheran Theological Seminary in Gettysburg in Pennsylvania in 2003. It was a time, she said, “I just needed to figure out who I wanted to be when I grew up.” By 2014, she was the pastor of Christ the Victor Lutheran Church.
“Because I'm alone down here I am able to be more in tune with what's going on in the flock,” she said. “But there's also a downside — I have to be very intentional about taking my Sabbath. And about taking time for myself and doing what I need to do to care for me.” To relax and take time for herself, she said, “the beach is my happy place.”
One of the best things about being a pastor is “to watch somebody's face light up when they realize that God loves them so much, he died for them.” She said, “It's always a joy. … Once they figure out that God loves them, and that Jesus is there for them, and the Holy Spirit is within them, then their lives can be changed.”
Rev. Willie Mae Ford
Rev. Willie Mae Ford is pastor of Salter Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Victoria. She was born and raised in San Marcos, where she met her husband, Lawrence James Ford, in 1974. They had three children together. Like Kester-Schmidt, Ford is a widow. Her husband died 19 years ago.
Her call to ministry came 32 years ago. “At that time, of course, my husband was still alive. And he was a minister himself. … My husband had more of a music ministry,” she said, and would participate in weddings and celebrations. Hers is “more of a prayer ministry. God put it on my heart to start a women of prayer ministry.”
Ford is a certified Christian Counselor and has a bachelor’s degree in theology. Her ministry often involves comfort and counsel, frequently with young people. She explained that “the most important thing is just to listen to what they’re saying. And after listening, the Holy Spirit will direct you or show you which way to go, or what to say or what not to say.”
Listening helps a person achieve clarity. “Because 99% of the time they are solving their own problem by talking it out.”
Salter Chapel AME is not yet officially open because of COVID. “It’s a very small church,” she said, adding the congregation lost people to COVID who were “pillars of the church that really supported it.” So, they are carefully rebuilding the congregation.
Ford said its difficult to explain what it feels like to receive the inner call to serve God. She said at first “you kind of like go back and forth,” but once you answer the call “then you just have that calm — that peace of mind.”
Recalling the time when she made her decision, she said “when I told my husband ‘God has called me to minister,’ the first words that came out his mouth was, ‘What took you so long to answer?’” Ford laughed and smiled at the memory, still amazed at how well her beloved husband knew her heart.
Ford said the best thing about her calling is “seeing someone turn their life around and give their life to Christ.”
She said it’s important in ministry, and in everyday life, to “just accept folks as they are, just like, He accepts us as we are.”
