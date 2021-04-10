You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Photo Contest

A trip to Tanzania earned Saginaw man a prize-winning photo

Best in Show; Animals - First Place

Tom Savage’s photo “Three Cubs with Rabbit” won Best in Show and first place in the Animals category.

Facing a lion, jackal or hyena, many people’s first instinct would be to run away as fast as possible. But for years now, Tom Savage has done just the opposite.

The Saginaw resident has traveled to Tanzania and Zambia nine times to photograph these animals, sometimes waiting in his vehicle with his wife for hours at a time in order to get a closer look.

“Every time we saw a predator we’d kind of check it out,” Savage said. “We found out a long time ago that you need to stay there until you see whatever you’re going to see and not just take a couple shots and take off.”

This year, a photograph of three cheetah cubs playing with a rabbit carcass earned Savage Best in Show in the DeWitt County Shutterbugs’ annual photo contest. In past years, Savage has won prizes for portraits, wildflower photography, a picture of a high school rodeo team and a photo of a grizzly bear.

Savage took the photo of the cubs, who he said were about the size of house cats, with a 500 millimeter Canon lens and a 2x extender.

When he was 12 years old, Savage’s uncle, a United Airlines pilot, brought his father a Japanese camera that looked just like a high-end German Roloflex. While spending one summer at a California ranch that served as the film location for several movies, Savage ran around the movie sets snapping black-and-white photos.

“As soon as they finished shooting, the cameraman, every time, would come running over to me saying, ‘What are you doing with a Roloflex?’” Savage said.

When his father, who served in the Air Force, was stationed in Alaska, Savage discovered his passion for wildlife photography while chasing mooses through the woods.

“I transitioned from hunting to photography,” he said.

During the pandemic, photographers have been getting together less often and relying more on electronic copies of their work, Savage said. But he prefers making prints, which has kept him coming back to the Shutterbugs’ contest over the years.

First Place Winners:

Flowers/Plants - First Place

Carol Henrichs’ photo “Punch of Red” won first place in the Flowers and Plants category.
Action - First Place

Tom Savage’s photo “Missed the Steer” won first place in the Action category.
Architecture - First Place

Charles Freeman’s photo “If Walls Could Talk” won first place in the Architecture category.
Birds - First Place

Tom Savage’s photo “Pintail Landing” won first place in the Birds category.
Black and White - First Place

Peter Florczak’s photo “Desert Gas Station” won first place in the Black and White category.
Creative Effects - First Place

Carol Henrichs’ photo “Beacon from Bass Harbor Lighthouse” won first place in the Creative Effects category.
DeWitt History - First Place

Dianna Bartosh’s photo “Cactus Drive Inn” won first place in the DeWitt History category.
Landscapes/Scenic - First Place

Peter Florczak’s photo “Open Arch” won first place in the Landscapes and Scenic category.
Miscellaneous - First Place

Carolyn Morehead’s photo “Terlingua Cemetery” won first place in the Miscellaneous category.
Portraits/People - First Place

Michael Potts’ photo “River of Dreams” won first place in the Portraits and People category.
Youth - First Place

Reagan Reitz’s photo “Morning Sunshine” won first place in the Youth category.

Second Place Winners:

Action - Second Place

Glenn Robertson's photo "Upended" won second place in the Action category.

Glenn Meyers’ photo “Life in a Cage” won second place in the Animals category (image not provided)

Architecture - Second Place

Peter Florczak's photo "Wooden Church Interior" won second place in the Architecture category.
Birds - Second Place

Tom Savage's photo "Dove in the Sunrise" won second place in the Birds category.
Black and White - Second Place

Charles Freeman's photo "Peaceful and Calm" won second place in the Black and White category.
Creative Effects - Second Place

Peter Florczak's photo "Walking in the Moonlight" won second place in the Creative Effects category.
DeWitt History - Second Place

Tim Kirkland's photo "Old Store in Meyersville" won second place in the DeWitt History category.
Flowers/Plants - Second Place

Dianna Bartosh's photo "Spiderwort" won second place in the Flowers and Plants category.
Landscapes/Scenic - Second Place

Tom Savage's photo "Rocky Island" won second place in the Landscapes and Scenic category.

Glenn Meyers’ photo “Quiet Time” won second place in the Miscellaneous category (image not provided)

Portraits/People - Second Place

Wes Odell's photo "The Cavalry Captain" won second place in the Portraits and People category.
Youth - Second Place

Keegan Heinrichs' photo "Purple Bonnet" won second place in the Youth category.

Third Place Winners:

Action - Third Place

Peter Florczak's photo "Hang On" won third place in the Action category.
Animals - Third Place

Janice Carriger's photo "Rainy Day Enole" won third place in the Animals category.
Architecture - Third Place

Lillian Barta's photo "Porches" won third place in the Architecture category.
Birds - Third Place

Sherry McRae's photo "Baby It's Cold Outside" won third place in the Birds category.
Black and White - Third Place

Fred Trimyer's photo "Sentinel for the Ages" won third place in the Black and White category.
Creative Effects - Third Place

Carol Henrichs' photo "Filled with Emptiness" won third place in the Creative Effects category.
DeWitt History - Third Place

Dianna Bartosh's photo "Old Barn" won third place in the DeWitt History category.
Flowers/Plants - Third Place

Tom Savage's photo "Brown-Eyed Susan" won third place in the Flowers and Plants category.
Landscapes/Scenic - Third Place

Charles Freeman's photo "Here Comes the Lightning" won third place in the Landscapes and Scenic category.
Miscellaneous - Third Place

Glenn Robertson's photo "Bikers Silhouette" won third place in the Miscellaneous category.
Portraits/People - Third Place

Peter Florczak's photo "Accordion Player" won third place in the Portraits and People category.
Youth - Third Place

Keegan Henrichs' photo "Red Sparrow" won third place in the Youth category.

Honorable mentions:

  • Action: Pody Connally
  • Animals: Tom Savage
  • Architecture: Tim Kirkland, Ingrid Kabella and Debbie Granberry
  • Black and White: Fred Trimyer
  • DeWitt History: Carolyn Morehead
  • Flowers and Plants: Michele Bennett and Marsha Gibson
  • Landscapes and Scenic: Fred Trimyer
  • Youth: Reagan Reitz

Recommended For You


Mark Rosenberg reports on local, regional and breaking news for the Victoria Advocate as a Report for America corps member. He can be reached at mrosenberg@vicad.com or 361-574-1264 or on Twitter at @markrosenberg32. To support local journalism at the Advocate through Report for America, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/report.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News