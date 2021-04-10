A trip to Tanzania earned Saginaw man a prize-winning photo

Facing a lion, jackal or hyena, many people’s first instinct would be to run away as fast as possible. But for years now, Tom Savage has done just the opposite.
The Saginaw resident has traveled to Tanzania and Zambia nine times to photograph these animals, sometimes waiting in his vehicle with his wife for hours at a time in order to get a closer look.
“Every time we saw a predator we’d kind of check it out,” Savage said. “We found out a long time ago that you need to stay there until you see whatever you’re going to see and not just take a couple shots and take off.”
This year, a photograph of three cheetah cubs playing with a rabbit carcass earned Savage Best in Show in the DeWitt County Shutterbugs’ annual photo contest. In past years, Savage has won prizes for portraits, wildflower photography, a picture of a high school rodeo team and a photo of a grizzly bear.
Savage took the photo of the cubs, who he said were about the size of house cats, with a 500 millimeter Canon lens and a 2x extender.
When he was 12 years old, Savage’s uncle, a United Airlines pilot, brought his father a Japanese camera that looked just like a high-end German Roloflex. While spending one summer at a California ranch that served as the film location for several movies, Savage ran around the movie sets snapping black-and-white photos.
“As soon as they finished shooting, the cameraman, every time, would come running over to me saying, ‘What are you doing with a Roloflex?’” Savage said.
When his father, who served in the Air Force, was stationed in Alaska, Savage discovered his passion for wildlife photography while chasing mooses through the woods.
“I transitioned from hunting to photography,” he said.
During the pandemic, photographers have been getting together less often and relying more on electronic copies of their work, Savage said. But he prefers making prints, which has kept him coming back to the Shutterbugs’ contest over the years.
First Place Winners:
Second Place Winners:
Glenn Meyers’ photo “Life in a Cage” won second place in the Animals category (image not provided)
Glenn Meyers’ photo “Quiet Time” won second place in the Miscellaneous category (image not provided)
Third Place Winners:
Honorable mentions:
Action: Pody Connally
Animals: Tom Savage
Architecture: Tim Kirkland, Ingrid Kabella and Debbie Granberry
Black and White: Fred Trimyer
DeWitt History: Carolyn Morehead
Flowers and Plants: Michele Bennett and Marsha Gibson
Landscapes and Scenic: Fred Trimyer
Youth: Reagan Reitz
Mark Rosenberg reports on local, regional and breaking news for the Victoria Advocate as a Report for America corps member. He can be reached at mrosenberg@vicad.com or 361-574-1264 or on Twitter at @markrosenberg32. To support local journalism at the Advocate through Report for America, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/report.
