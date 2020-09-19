It’s been said that fortune favors the bold. Which, if true, would explain a lot about my life. At best, I can probably be described as casually feisty. And that’s only after an entire pot of coffee.
So, fortune doesn’t so much favor me as ignore me most of the time and then suddenly remember I’m there, which is when she surprises me with either a slightly larger than normal tax return or a weird skin disease, depending on how she is feeling that day.
It’s worked out fairly well so far, however. I love my life even though there is a shocking lack of money, jewels or vast kingdoms in it. It’s also usually a pleasant surprise when things just happen to fall into my lap and work out.
Take, for example, how my family and I recently found ourselves the proud owners of a van. A Honda Odyssey, to be more precise. From 2003, not to brag. Tan in color, in case you weren’t jealous enough. It’s a van totally suitable for a woman, such as myself, who firmly grabs life by the coattails and just hangs on for dear life.
How we acquired this van is also very on-brand with my lifestyle. It was already parked in our driveway. It was the van our landlord’s handyman’s right-hand man, Jacob, used to haul right-hand handyman stuff around in. He was all like, you guys want this? And we were like maybe? And he named a decent price. And we were like, I mean it’s already here and everything.
That was big selling point No. 1, because I personally would rather shove some butter knives slowly into my eyeballs than set foot on a car lot.
Selling point No. 2 was that I have spent the last 16 years riding around in the car I got my last year of college. A car, may I humbly add, that now has two, count them two, working doors thanks to George and Mike down at Alewife Auto. I don’t know if any of you have ever had the pleasure of riding in a two-door 2004 Hyundai Accent, but it’s basically one step above a clown car.
There was barely room for me in there. Then I added a husband, a dog and two kids. Plus all our crap. I don’t know if you’ve ever had the pleasure of riding in any car with small children, but they need to take every single thing they own. And no less than 47 snacks. The breaking point though was our recent vacation to the middle of nowhere in upstate New York. We drove four hours each way, and we were packed tighter than ... well, than nothing else I can think of because nothing else in the world has been packed as tight as we were in that car in all of history. And while painfully unfurling myself from the pretzel position I had been sitting in upon arriving home, I said to myself “never again.”
Then, what do you know, lo and behold, there was a van. Ours for the taking. Once the check clears (fingers crossed). Fortune had briefly glanced my way again and shrugged her shoulders.
Her name is Brunhilda. Our van, that is. Because she’s going to be towing around a bunch of tiny ginger Vikings. (And yes, my friend Melissa and I came up with the name after drinking beer with a very high alcohol content).
I haven’t driven her yet. But I did go sit inside. Y’all. Y’all. The sheer amount of space in these things. It felt like it went on forever. Like that dolly zoom effect they do in movies where suddenly all perception is distorted. I probably could have done a cartwheel in there. If I wasn’t so scared that doing a cartwheel at my age would result in a permanent injury.
Needless to say, I have big plans for our Big Lady.
Road trips.
Camping trips.
Drive-in movie theater nights.
Carpooling somewhere, anywhere, with anyone, anytime.
Daytime mommy naps followed by daytime wine drinking. Followed by another mommy nap.
My new writing office.
A podcast studio every Thursday.
World’s smallest rave party.
The possibilities are endless.
I’ll admit, it’s nice to be excited about something.
This year, oof. This year. Well, you already know. It’s the kind of year that makes buying a 17-year-old van one of the lone bright spots.
But hey, hasn’t it also been said that life is not about what you have, it’s about what you do with what you have? And what I have now is an old van named Brunhilda. And the name of a dude willing to paint a van mural of a mostly naked Viking woman riding a pink unicorn that is shooting flames out of its mouth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.