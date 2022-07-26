Learning is often described as a lifelong endeavor. At Victoria College’s Academy of Lifelong Learning, they take that statement seriously.
Rachel Nessel, VC’s director of workforce and continuing education, said the Academy of Lifelong Learning is designed to keep people active — physically, intellectually and emotionally. It’s a membership program appealing to a wide range of interests.
Nessel said members tend to be retirees in their 60s and 70s, “who are looking for ways to connect with other people, get out of their house and socialize. What a great way to do that by coming here, meeting new people, learning something new.”
“We are divided into multiple areas, including the day and overnight trips, tours, lectures, art classes, games, hobbies,” she said. Basically the academy tries to include both “leisure learning and personal enrichment. We offer about 60 unique classes each semester. And we have a little bit of something for everyone. So, I think that's what draws people.”
There are games such as mah-jongg and pickleball. They do lunches in the community at local restaurants. There are all types of lectures. “We’re excited to add a science lecture in the fall,” Nessel said. "There are jewelry making and stained-glass classes.”
Helen Hultquist will give a class on basic interior decorating. She will give tips on redecorating with what people already own and how to enhance a home’s unique characteristics through accessories, color, books and plants as well as how to incorporate family heirlooms.
Hultquist taught high school mathematics for 40 years. She said some of her decorating experience came inadvertently through moving. “I’ve moved quite a bit. Eleven times,” she said.
“I've always been interested in moving things around — putting them together in different ways,” she said, adding that even when she was a child she was constantly decorating and redecorating her playhouse. As an adult, she received heirloom items and experimented with ways to display them. “And then I started just looking at decorating and making sure that the proportions were right,” she said.
Decorating requires a bit of courage and the desire to change things around. “I'm not afraid to try something. I'm not afraid to put a buffet behind the couch, just to see what it will look like,” Hultquist said.
In the class, Hultquist “will ask everyone to bring one item with them that they want to use to decorate, and then we'll see what it is and then what room it might go in. It might be something for the entry hall. It could be a dining piece, could be kitchen.” They’ll use photos of members’ rooms to discuss what the needs of an area are.
As an example, she said, “What are some rules for your entry hall? Most want a place where people put their coat or their purse. … You have to look for the uses of things. And you've got to think of things differently.”
Master gardener Janet McCall displayed a table full of butterfly photos and information at the open house. She will give a lecture Sept. 8 called “Butterflies and the Native Plants They Love.” Her presentation is designed to “encourage people to create butterfly friendly environments.”
“Plants are picky,” she said. “They're very picky about their foods.”
She will teach members “what to add to your home landscape” to keep the butterflies happy and healthy. McCall said that naturalist and author Doug Tallamy, founder of the “Homegrown National Park” conservation project, said that “nature’s best hope” is to have “everybody plant a small section in their yard for butterflies and wildlife.” If that was accomplished, it would create “a continuous area,” so the butterflies have nectar as they travel.
Nessel said the academy has “a long-standing partnership with the master saturalists, as well as the master gardeners. And we've just started a partnership with the library.” She is excited about their upcoming tour of the Caterpillar plant, and a day trip to the brewery in Shiner.
Deb Keller and her friend Lorraine Kats were checking out various tables at the open house. Keller moved to Victoria about a year ago and had participated in something similar in Houston. She wanted to find some interesting local things to do. When asked what her favorite activity might be she said, “All of it.”
Keller said she was especially interested in the decorating class and a nutrition class as well as trips by the Texas Naturalist Society. “It just gives you a little bit — a smattering of everything,” she said of the program. What would she advise a potential member? “Don’t be afraid to try something new.”
The technology complex is the main home for many of the lectures and hobby classes. “This is a nice big facility.” The office for the Academy of Lifelong Learning is in Room 309 of the complex. Nessel said members and potential members are welcome to stop by to learn more about their offerings. The schedule for fall is available online, as is the registration information.
There is an annual membership fee of $60. Classes, events, trips and other activities run from September through May. The fee is $50 for members of the Museum of the Coastal Bend and Victoria College employees and retirees. The majority of the classes are at no additional cost. Some, such as jewelry making and stained glass, have supply fees. The trips provide transportation using 15-passenger vans that leave from the parking lot of the VC Emerging Technology Complex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.