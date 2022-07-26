Academy of Lifelong Learning membership information

MEMBERSHIP INFORMATION: Call 361-582-2520 or go to: www.victoriacollege.edu/Explore/ProgramsCourses/AcademyOfLifelongLearning

TO JOIN IN PERSON: Go to Victoria College, Emerging Technology Complex, Conference & Education Center, Room 309, 7403 Lone Tree Road, Victoria.

Annual membership fee is $60. The fee is $50 for members of the Museum of the Coastal Bend and Victoria College employees and retirees.

Classes, events, trips and other activities run from September through May.

The majority of the classes are at no additional cost. Some, such as jewelry making, and stained glass have supply fees.

Tours and trips have additional costs, however the academy provides transportation using 15 passenger vans that leave from the parking lot of the VC Emerging Technology Complex.