Photography

Advocate photographers capture wildlife in the Crossroads

A raccoon saunters across a pool of water on Thursday at Riverside Park.
A great egret takes flight May 1 in Port Lavaca.
A committee of vultures rests on a tree on April 29 at Riverside Park.
A hummingbird hovers next to a feeder on a private ranch in Goliad County on April 30.
A duck rests its head towards the water on April 29 at Riverside Park.
A goose spreads its wings on April 29 at Riverside Park.
A vulture flies across a parking lot on April 29 at Riverside Park.
A goose rest its head on its feathers on April 29 at Riverside Park.
A stray cat peeks out from the foliage on April 29 at Riverside Park.
A hummingbird sits on a feeder on a private ranch in Goliad County on Friday.
A crane hides in the grassland on May 1 in Port Lavaca.
A raccoon climbs out from a trash can on April 29 at Riverside Park.
A hummingbird sits on a feeder on a private ranch in Goliad County April 30.
A laughing gull clutches a bug with its beak on May 1 in Port Lavaca.

