All my friends know the lowrider

Lowriders are a passing hobby for some, a business for others, but for Pat Brown Jr., it’s a way of life.
Brown, 62, of Victoria, has been cruising low and slow for more than 40 years. The president and founder of Low Impressions Car Club, a lowrider club in Victoria, saw his first lowrider in 1979 while spending a weekend in San Antonio. He’s raised his kids in the culture and even introduced his grandchildren to the scene.
“I was in San Antonio, and I saw some lowriders and talked to some of the guys and bought a magazine and fell in love with it,” he said. “I decided to figure out how to lower my car, and that was the start.”
His first car was a 1970 Plymouth Satellite two-door, “the Roadrunner body style with a 318 and a two-barrel carburetor,” he said: “It was sky blue with a white top. And Cragars (wheels) all around it.”
Compared to today’s standards, the cars were simple. Brown remembers having to figure out how to lower the vehicle: “The first thing I did was I pulled some of the leaf springs from the rear end and dropped it about four inches.”
Like many in his generation, Brown grew up around cars.
“When I was a kid, it was hot rods,” he said. “My uncle had a Nova that he raced. As a kid I was into Fords, but now I like Chevys. My second lowrider was a 1977 Ford LTD, but it burned. The solenoid on the hydraulics shorted and burned the whole car up. It was blue with the sunset pearl and lots of flake.
“It was real nice, and I had tears in my eyes that day. White interior, chain steering wheel, side pipes.” Brown said he had spent a lot of money on the car just to see it go up in flames.
In his late teens and early 20s, Brown spent most of his weekends in San Antonio and met some of the members of the Las Cruces Lowrider Club.
His interest in lowriders has taken him to other parts of Texas, and in many cases, he has forged long-lasting friendships with other diehard enthusiasts.
“I’ve known the Leals in Corpus since they were kids and their dad was doing it (creating lowriders),” he said. “He’s older than me, but we go way back.”
For many years, Brown would organize an annual car meet at Riverside Park. He still meets people who credit him with introducing them to lowriders.
He jokes, “We probably sold more beer than any other festival in Victoria when I was putting on the lowrider show. We had clubs from San Antonio, Houston, Corpus, all over Texas coming to our show.”
In April 2014, Brown was honored by his peers for his years of service and as a pioneer of the scene during a lowrider meet in San Antonio that brought together clubs from across the state and nation. On that day, he shared a stage with his mentors and other lowrider builders.
“I was given a plaque for 35 years in the scene, and it says ‘Carnales por Vida (Brothers for Life),” he said.
