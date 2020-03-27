John Hanning, the reader at All Saints Orthodox Mission, outfitted in a sunflower yellow, floor-length vestment, chanted prayers for 10 minutes in a small introductory service called the Hours.
The Rev. Archimandrite Gerasim Eliel, the priest in charge from Dallas, emerged from behind the iconostasis, an ornate altar screen intricately carved from alder wood and painted with icons, to conduct the Divine Liturgy.
In his purple and gold vestment and a black headdress, he swung the censer from side to side as incense escaped. The rising scented smoke, symbolic of prayers ascending to God, mixed with streams of light that flooded the interior of the small, dome-shaped temple.
Eliel had made his first trip to Victoria since November for the Sunday of Orthodoxy and Procession of Icons.
About 20 members of All Saints Orthodox Mission came together March 8 for worship and a procession around the exterior of the church on Nursery Drive. The members walked with icons, which are paintings of Jesus, Mary and the saints, to celebrate the decision made during the Seventh Ecumenical Council in Nicaea in 787 A.D. Following a time of destruction and removal of icons, the council officially allowed the return of icons to the church as well as in personal worship.
The council proclaimed: “Icons ... are to be kept in churches and honored with the same relative veneration as is shown to other material symbols, such as the precious and life-giving Cross and the Book of the Gospels,” according to an email from Subdeacon Paisius Franklin.
It was not for another 60 years, in 847 A.D., though, when Empress Theodora came to power, that iconoclasts, members of the movement against icons, were finally put down entirely.
“It took a while for people to really get the negative feelings out,” Franklin said. “All of the disbelievers had either died off or were officially and publicly defeated and discredited in the church. Those bad influences and thoughts were cleansed ... and they allowed the icons to return to their proper place in worship.”
The “doctrine of icons” is tied to the Orthodox teaching that all of God’s creation is to be redeemed and glorified, both spiritual and material, Franklin said. People are made in the image and likeness of God, according to the book of Genesis in the Bible.
“In that sense, we are all icons ourselves, icons of God. Sometimes sin gets in the way, human nature gets in the way, and we distort this image of God we are supposed to be portraying, and that is what we are all working on, our redemption, our salvation, our journey to perfect this icon, this image we are all supposed to be and we are created to be,” Franklin said.
Some people have been more successful than others and they are recognized as saints, he said.
“They have had the same struggles we all have had, but they have been successful in purifying that image that they represent of God to others,” he said. “So in that sense, we worship both the spiritual and material, in the sense of how we treat other people, how we minister to other people, how we recognize them also as an icon of God.”
The way people deal with others, their face-to-face encounters, are “very material,” he said. The spiritual refers to the way people let God come in and help them be that icon they are supposed to be.
“We have inherited this disfiguring cloudiness of image through the original sin of Adam and Eve, so we have this struggle to remove that, to let the muddy waters settle so we can see clearly God around us in people, in creation, and people can see God in us,” he said.
Icons with images of saints dot the white-washed, circular walls that surround the worshippers in the local temple.
“We worship in the fellowship of the saints, not just the ones on the walls, but the saints before us from the beginning of the church,” Franklin said. “In spirit, they are all there with us.”
Periodically, Eliel checks on the members of All Saints Orthodox Mission since the loss of their priest, the Rev. Dimitri Cozby, to a stroke in May.
“The church is very much alive in spite of being without a priest. It was traumatic to lose him and keep going, as it would be for any church to lose a spiritual leader, but God has a plan for us, and we are continuing on,” Franklin said. “God willing, we will have a full-time priest in the future.”
