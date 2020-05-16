For our latest photo contest, we asked readers to share photos of the alternative ways they are celebrating important milestones due to the COVID-19 pandemic putting a halt on normal gatherings.
Coming in first place is Lori Green’s photo of her daughter, Summer, swimming in the pool for the very first time while isolated at home during COVID-19. She wins a prize package valued at $60 from Days Gone Bye! in Victoria.
The second place award goes to Lindsay Young’s photo of her triplets, celebrating their 9th birthday, standing in front of their yard sign.
Third place is awarded to Veronica Aleman’s photo of her son Ethan’s boots, who is a Senior in the Corps of Cadets at Texas A&M University in College Station.
In addition to our readers sharing photos of milestones, our staff photographers have also been out in the community covering birthday parades and other creative celebrations.
For our next photo contest, we want readers to share photos of the creative and fashionable face masks you’re wearing. To enter for a chance to win a $25 gift certificate from Gifts by Charlene, upload your photo to VictoriaAdvocate.com/addphoto by 5 p.m. May 29. Be sure to include names of those in the photograph and a little bit about your mask(s).
