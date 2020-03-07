Maybe you can relate, but I have a hard time remembering where I park in a parking garage. For better or for worse, the garage at the Natural Science Museum in Houston has assigned a dinosaur for each floor.
I don’t know if it’s easier to remember the fourth floor, or the Acrocanthosaurus, but either way, my oldest took it upon himself to remember where we parked.
The museum overall, is a must-see for families who can drive a few hours, but be prepared to spend a little more than you think. I know it’s because it’s a bigger city, but boy, that dinosaur parking comes with a T-Rex-sized fee.
My kids were excited to go to the museum, and with good reason; there is a lot to learn, see, and do.
My husband decided to start our exploration with a little understanding; even though we would like to see and do everything possible just to get our money’s worth out of the ticket, we wouldn’t rush the children and completely follow their lead.
In the end, we did get to see everything in the museum, but we didn’t linger long in the “boring” parts. We got lost in the exhibit that showcased precious stones and gems, completely passed by the dinosaur exhibit (except for the wall where you can put your hand on a real T-Rex footprint), and spend a good amount of time with the robotic Texas animals, and in the energy exhibit which demonstrated many different forms of gathering energy that are prevalent in the state of Texas, such as an oil rig, or windmill.
My middle child wanted to stop at the oil rig and watch the machinery go up, down, forward and backward; my oldest wanted to move the camera and robotic arm of a unit that repaired machinery underwater, I wanted to look at the “Energy City” which was a birds-eye-view replica of Houston, and my husband wanted to drive the “big rig” on the virtual simulator, while the baby slept in her seat.
Indeed, there were activities for the whole family, and all of them were enjoyed by all regardless of age. In my opinion, it reflected what a museum should include - activities in every exhibit that are interesting and relatable in some way to all ages. In fact, science by itself is able to do this since we can all relate to the Earth and its properties regardless of age and experience. A pendulum is just as interesting to me as it is to my 4-month old.
This trip was certainly worth it for a day, especially if you have older kids and were not worried about nap or snack times. I would suggest to look ahead to see if there are any exhibits either coming or leaving in particular that you were interested in. Although the two restaurants are nothing too extravagant, bringing your own lunch would make it even easier on the wallet.
