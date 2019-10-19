1919
OCT. 20 – The Guadalupe River is now rising steadily, although the gauge does not show any more height to the river’s crest as it is tending to spread out more over the lowlands and valleys. Traffic has been suspended on roads across the river.
According to information received here from a San Antonio tourist agency, tourists may now again visit Europe and delight in the scenery of the lower country after visiting the section over which the war was fought for more than four years.
OCT. 23 – An organization that bids fair to fill a long felt want among the automobile dealers of this city was started last night at the Denver Hotel with practically all of the auto dealers present. The name adopted for the organization is the Victoria Automobile Dealers Trades Association, and the officers are T.M. Scott of the Scott Motor Co., president; W.H. Smith of the Victoria Hardware Co., vice-president; and A.M. Wertheimer of the Citizens Garage Co., secretary-treasurer.
1944
OCT. 21 – Supporters of the Guadalupe canal project which would link Victoria with the Intra-Coastal Canal system and the Gulf were encouraged today by reports that Thursday’s Canal Association meeting in Houston had put additional pressure on Congress to pass pending bills affecting the project. Representing Victoria at the meeting were: Mayor Ben T. Jordan, A.M. Stevens, Cloyd Tracy, J.D. Moore, Albert York, Hugh Stanley and Emory Parker.
Mr. and Mrs. B.G. Breech have received word that their daughter, Patricia, who is attending Sullins College at Bristol, Va., has been elected president of her class. Miss Breech is majoring in music.
OCT. 26 – The last of the non-serially numbered off-highway gasoline coupons will expire Oct. 31, S.W. Carpenter, chairman of the local War Price and Rationing Board, announced today. Farmers and other non-highway gasoline users who have the coupons may exchange them for valid ration currency at their local War Price and Rationing Board.
In order to relieve a shortage of Boy Scout uniforms among local members of the organization, G.V. Pritchard today asked that all boys who have no further use for their uniforms to make them available, through him, to other boys. A number of boys are willing to purchase used uniforms since new ones cannot be readily obtained.
1969
OCT. 22 – A film on “Radio Operation” will be shown Thursday night at the regular meeting of the Six Flags Citizens Band Radio Club.
Uses of breathalyzers were explained by Department of Public Safety Education Officer Buddy Means at Tuesday morning’s meeting of the Sunrise Optimist Club. “Respect for Law” is one of the programs being promoted by Optimist International.
OCT. 24 – Three graduates of Victoria High School are included in the 1969 edition of “Outstanding Teenagers of America,” just published by the Outstanding Americans Foundation in Chicago, Ill. The Victorians are Debra Diane “Debbe” Dubose, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Carl L. Dubouse Jr. of 2601 E. Loma Vista; Michael John “Mike” Faulkner, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Faulkner of 2605 Bon Aire; and Ann Courtney Yarbrough, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Grady Yarbrough of 2206 Loma Vista.
1994
OCT. 24 – Ed Nevlud, president of St. Joseph High School’s Alumni Association, honored Joe Ed Wearden as an outstanding supporter of the school during Saturday’s alumni day football game at Patti Welder Stadium. He has been a supporter of the school since 1955. Wearden and his wife, Josephine, are the parents of 11 children. All attended St. Joseph High School or Nazareth Academy.
OCT. 25 – Pull the plug on prank telephone calls. That’s part of the promise of a new service, “Caller ID,” that will be offered by Southwestern Bell on Nov. 1 to Victoria telephone customers. “When the service was turned on in New Jersey, the prank call rate dropped 49 percent after the first year,” said Chino Chapa, product spokesman for Southwestern Bell on Monday. The new service also stores the numbers of incoming calls, a useful feature for people with disabilities, such as those who are hearing impaired or mobility impaired. The calls can be returned at their convenience. In addition to Victoria, the new service is being activated in Corpus Christi, Rockport and Sinton, but it may be some time before smaller communities in the area such as Bloomington and Placedo get service.
