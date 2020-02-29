1920
MARCH 1 – The Chamber of Commerce is moving to combine the Bailey and Victoria planning mills into a single plant, and also to move the sawmill, 12 miles down the river, to the city. The plans were discussed by Mr. Walters with Mr. Stubblefield.
The Chautauqua will be here again April 12-18. Among attractions are the Pereira Sextette, Julius Ceasar Nayphe, Mary Adel Hays, E.B. Fish, Maurice Brown Players, Fred G. Bale and the Welsh Ladies Choir. Season tickets are $2.50.
MARCH 4 – Gasoline took another cent advance yesterday and the fluid is now selling for 29 cents in Victoria.
Victorians planning to attend the Cuero Turkey Trot Nov. 10 through 12 will be interested to know that all the street paving work will be completed in time for the event.
1945
MARCH 2 – Two more city schools came into the “over the top” column in the annual Red Cross War Fund drive today, bringing to five the number of those which had successfully completed their assigned quotas by the campaign’s second day. The schools announced today by Supt. J.H. Bankston as having made their quotas were Mitchell grade school and F.W. Gross school. Mitchell reported collections of $193, while Gross turned in $172.81. St. Joseph High, Nazareth Academy and Juan Linn had previously made their quotas.
MARCH 5 – Lt. Thomas O. Moore, 21, son of Mrs. Anna Rose Moore, 1001 E. Pecan St., previously reported as missing in action, is now listed as dead by the War Department, his parent was informed today through a telegram from the adjutant general.
1970
MARCH 3 – A portrait of Dr. C.A. Dudley, physician and civic leader, was unveiled at a ceremony held Monday morning at the school which was named in his honor. Dr. Dudley sat quietly during the ceremony as he was praised for his long, long work, particularly with the George Washington Carver Center and in fostering goodwill between the races. C.O. Chandler, superintendent of the Victoria Independent School District, noted that Dudley was appointed to a board to help make integration work in Victoria, and “to this day we have yet to record our first unpleasant racial incident.”
MARCH 6 – A man who devoted his entire adult life to education was honored Thursday as a portrait of Walton Chapman Rowland was unveiled at Rowland Elementary School, newest addition to school buildings within the Victoria Independent School District. Rowland first joined the Victoria schools as principal of Mitchell school in 1945. The portrait was unveiled by Mary Kathryn Snead and Rhonda Tagliabue, fifth grade students.
Capt. Kenneth A. Rosenquest, services division manager of the Victoria Police Department, was named Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by members of the Victoria Exchange Club at the club’s luncheon Thursday at the Holiday Inn.
1995
MARCH 3 – Emergency officials’ worst nightmare almost became a reality Friday morning when four railroad tank cars carrying liquid chlorine derailed inside Victoria city limits near a school, grocery store and residential area. The cars jumped the rails about 9:15 a.m. while they were being prepared for shipment to Corpus Christi by Southern Pacific Transportation Co. The derailment occurred in the switching yard located along Rio Grande Street between Laurent and Ben Jordan streets. That location is also near Patti Welder Middle School, the H.E.B. food store, Mrs. Baird’s Bakery, and a residential area. There were no injuries reported. but fire department personnel said it was a close call.
MARCH 7 – Renaissance artist Michelangelo wasn’t around Monday to blow out any candles on his 520th birthday, but the computer virus named for him apparently showed up in Victoria to blow out some computers. Computer systems at the city, county and local banks weren’t affected by the Michelangelo virus — a set of instructions which causes infected systems to fail on March 6, the anniversary of the artist’s birth in Caprese, Italy. Although four terminals at the Victoria Independent School District’s administration building failed to start up Monday, the district’s chief computer technician was reluctant to blame Michelangelo. “It’s possible it was, but without scanning beforehand, I couldn’t say where it came from,” Billy Kessinger said.
